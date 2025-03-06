Katlego Maboe says being in ‘Deal or No Deal Celebrity’ hot seat is a ‘wild, wild experience’

On the final episode of 'Deal or No Deal Celebrity', host Katlego Maboe was surprised when he was revealed as the contestant.

Katlego Maboe was in the Deal or No Deal hot seat. Picture: katlegomaboe/Instagram

On the final episode of SABC1’s Deal or No Deal Celebrity Season 1, host Katlego Maboe was surprised when he was revealed as the contestant.

“Being in the hot seat of the show that I’ve hosted for so long was a wild, wild experience. First of all I had no idea that the crew and the cast were going to throw that curveball my way,” Maboe told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Katlego Maboe takes on new hosting gig for ‘Deal or No Deal South Africa’

Kat on ‘Deal or No Deal Celebrity‘

In cahoots with the banker, media personality Hulisani Ravele flipped the script on Maboe when the faceless money man, who always relays all his messages through Maboe, demanded to speak to the former YoTV presenter.

Ravele broke the news to Maboe that the banker instructed her to run the show for this special episode, and he would be the one in the hot seat.

“The reaction you see from me at that moment is a mixture of confusion, anxiety and wanting to stay calm as I advise contestants to keep clam,” said the host, who’s also fondly known as Kat.

Maboe has held the hands of more than 500 contestants hoping to beat the show’s banker.

“It was thrilling. I thought I had the formula worked out – there is no such thing. That’s exactly what makes the show such an attraction for families every single night. You may have watched every single episode but tonight the one that you get will be different – everyone brings their own story.”

Maboe won R150 000 on the show, but he was playing for charity.

ALSO READ: Vibrant ‘Arendsvlei’ and ‘7de Laan’ actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has died at 41

Kat on giving back

Maboe’s chosen charity was Hope Cape Town, which he’s supported for just over a decade.

“I’ve stayed with the organisation since 2014 because I’ve noticed that they’re a group of really dedicated people who are very focused on the work that they do,” said the bubbly media personality.

Hope Cape Town provides holistic services in medical treatment, care, and support to numerous marginalised communities adversely affected by HIV/Aids.

The non-profit organisation showed appreciation to Maboe on social media.

“Since 2014, you have actively participated in Hope Cape Town’s community outreach activities and programmes, as well as MCing and performing at our annual Ball of Hope fundraiser. We salute and thank you,” said the organisation’s statement.

With the final episode’s giveaways included, Deal or No Deal Celebrity has donated R2 255 157 to charity organisations courtesy of the show’s sponsor, LottoStar.

The A-listers who put their hearts on the line for a good cause were legendary actors, musicians, comedians, television and radio presenters and sports stars.

Although Deal or No Deal Celebrity Season 1 has ended, fans can still watch Deal or No Deal South Africa, which features South Africans from all walks of life, on Mondays through Fridays at 6:30pm on SABC 2.

ALSO READ: ‘Umkhokha’ star Deli Malinga asks for donations to cover travel costs [VIDEO]

Kat the singer

Maboe’s love for music is palpable. A few years ago he did cover version of Ayra Starr’s Rush which has been watched more than two million times on TikTok.

In 2022, Maboe met his childhood idol British singer Craig David while hosting Expresso. The two shared a touching moment on screen as they sang David’s 7 Days.

Such is Maboe’s love for the artform, that on his Instagram bio he describes himself as a passionate singer.

However, when asked if he would actively get into music, Maboe said the time hadn’t come yet.

“The passion for music will always be there. I think there will come a time when I am able to pour my heart into music. I tend to try and do everything that I take on with 110% energy. When the time comes and I’m able to do that, certainly we’ll do that,” he said.