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‘Isithembu sika Msongelwa’ returns for second season

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

25 March 2026

05:14 pm

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The new season follows events after the first season's cliffhanger

Isithembu sika Msongelwa

Picture: Supplied

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Drama series Isithembu sika Msongelwa is set to return for a second season, with new episodes airing on Mzansi Magic from 6 April 2026 at 8pm.

Season 2 will continue the story of Msongelwa, played by Andile Mxakaza, a taxi owner seeking to leave his polygamous marriage to pursue a monogamous relationship with his high school sweetheart, Asanda.

His plans are challenged when his three wives refuse to accept his decision.

The wives are portrayed by Nompumelelo Vilakazi, Phumzile Mlangeni and Thandeka Shangase. Nosipho Pehlo plays Asanda.

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What to expect from ‘Isithembu sika Msongelwa’ season 2

The new season follows events after the first season’s cliffhanger.

It explores the impact of Msongelwa’s decisions as he attempts to introduce Asanda into his existing family structure.

Andile Mxakaza, who portrays the character of Msongelwa, said the role reflects the complexities of polygamy.

“The show reflects both the beauty and the difficulties of polygamy. It’s a constant reminder that if you’re not fully committed to that life, the consequences can be overwhelming,” he said.

He added: “Beyond the drama, the series carries a strong message about accountability, respect and the importance of communication in relationships. It explores the consequences of choice, the value of emotional and spiritual alignment and the evolving roles of men and women within traditional structures.”

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