‘We are expecting them,’ says family of Kwaito legend ‘General GTZ’ on department’s visit [VIDEO]

General passed away early on Sunday after he had shown some signs of recovery following a major surgery.

The family of Kwaito musician Siphiwe ‘General GTZ’ Sibisi is expecting members of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to visit their home in Soweto, following his passing.

“They’ve reached out to the family to pass their condolences. It wasn’t the minister himself, but members of his team. We are expecting them to visit our home later this afternoon,” family spokesperson Zamokuhle Sibisi-Mguli told The Citizen.

“He took a turn for the worse over the past few days and finally lost his brave battle.”

Chiskop, which means baldhead, was formed in the 1980s by childhood friends Mduduzi ‘Mandoza’ Tshabalala, Sibusiso ‘SB Bless’ Thanjekwayo, Sizwe ‘Lolipop’ Motaung and General GTZ, who was the last living member of the Kwaito group.

SB Bless and Lolipop passed away shortly before the group’s last album, Sunday, in 2003 and Mandoza passed away in 2016.

Chiskop is revered as one of South Africa’s iconic Kwaito acts because of how it told the country’s stories through music. Many, especially the youth living in townships, found songs like Umunt’Omnyama, Abasazi and Kalimer relatable.

The group had three albums, their 1996 debut Akusheshi, the follow-up Relax which was released in 1999 and Sunday.

‘He was very humble’

“So many tributes have come in. It is sad but it shows that he was the same person he was on the streets as he was at home,” averred Sibisi-Mguli.

“He was very humble and people say that he was that too when they speak of him, and he was like that at home.”

The South African Music Awards shared their condolences through a statement. “The South African Music Awards extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Kwaito legend Siphiwe “General GTZ” Sibisi from the iconic group Chiskop.

“In this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Media personality Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri also wrote a heartfelt message on his X account. “Dankie General, we had a great run Tshomam [my friend].

The last existing member of the Kwaito group Chiskop has passed away, General GTZ.😪



Death can happen to anyone, it's a human journey.

Just like you, GTZ also had plans for today

💔

RIP Grootman🕊



RIP Grootman🕊

No Mandoza uyazi [even Mandoza knows], thank you for being generous with your talents nama bhek bhek wakho [and your backflips], we partied like we were 16 and yes we were. Rest in Power my King. I love you until, until.”

General is survived by two daughters his brother and relatives.

