Lost in the fire: ‘The worth of it all is priceless,’ says Gontse Makhene after home goes up in flames [VIDEO]

Makhene suspects the fire could have been caused by load reduction in Soweto.

Percussionist Gontse Makhene outside his work and living space that was damaged by fire, in Soweto. Picture: Supplied

South African musician Gontse Makhene is considering hosting benefit concerts as a way of raising funds following his work and living space going up in flames a week ago.

“It’s all been so overwhelming; I’m quite taken aback by this. But we’re thinking of doing a couple of benefit concerts. We just need to solidify dates, a venue, the performers and the roll-out. Thinking of doing one or two concerts,” Makhene told The Citizen on Tuesday morning.

More than a week ago, on a Sunday evening as the renowned percussionist was returning home from a performance, he was welcomed by smoke at his place in Soweto.

“It was around 9pm or 10pm when I returned from a show. I saw smoke coming from the house and thought it was coming from the neighbour’s house. But when I got closer, I realised the smoke was coming from my place, in my garage and the back room,” he said.

The hip drummer is the son of Rebecca and the late actor Ramolao Makhene. He’s also the younger brother to South African Music Award (SAMA) winning percussionist Tlale Makhene. Blondie and Letoya Makhene are his extended family members.

He has built a reputation for himself as one of the most in-demand percussionists in the country and the continent.

Together with Frank Magongwa, Madite Moalusi and Mahlatse Riba, they formed Kwani Experience, a world-renowned music ensemble.

He has performed in slew of countries together with Kwani Experience and in recent years has been part of music ensemble, Shabaka and the Ancestors while collaborating with other greats such as Nduduzo Makhathini.

The flames

The flames inside his work and living space became exacerbated as soon as he opened the door which allowed oxygen to come in.

Makhene suspects the fire could have been caused by the load reduction that had taken place in Molapo, Soweto.

“When I left there was a load reduction and I think the surge of power returning caused it,” he said.

“Thank God I was there. There was so much smoke. My mother was inside the house and fortunately, the fire didn’t get to the main house. She was sleeping and was surprised when I came in the yard trying to take out the fire.”

Abuti Gontse is going through a tough time, where you can, he will appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/FHP9evoqwL September 29, 2024

Makhene confirmed no one was hurt. However, his hand was injured while trying to extinguish the fire.

“During the frenzy of trying to put out the fire, I hit the window with my hand and I got a cut. It was quite a deep cut on my wrist,” averred Makhene.

“I’ve got stitches on my wrist; about six stitches. I can’t play drums for the next five weeks until it’s properly healed.”

The aftermath inside Makhene’s place after the fire damaged his possessions. Pictures: Supplied

Community fights fire

“The community came and assisted. We used water and sand. The fire brigade only came around 11pm when we had extinguished the fire.”

The muso said there used to be a much closer fire brigade in Jabulani, but it’s no longer in use and says that was probably the reason why the firefighters arrived after the damage was done.

The damage

When The Citizen asked about the accumulated damage caused by the flames, he said he hadn’t calculated the costs.

“The worth of it all is priceless,” says Makhene on things lost in the fire.

“I have not really calculated it but some of the things I lost in the fire include music I’ve collected over the years, vinyls and CDs I bought and others that I received from my dad. So it’s things that have sentimental value,” he said.

Some of the damage inside Makhene’s abode. Pictures: Supplied

Among Makhene’s possessions pulverised by the fire, are his two Apple Mac desktops, hard drives and microphones. Makhene said his roof in on the verge of caving in.

“I had my clothes, and drums in there. I’m only left with my djembe and talking drum that I had on me.”

“There is music that was on the hard drives. That music is gone. But my solo project is safe with the producer and sound engineer.”

He hasn’t decided on a date to release his much-anticipated album, which was on the verge of being done, sitting inspiration from his current ordeal that could contribute to the upcoming body of work.

Makhene has asked for donations to help him get back on his feet after the fire. Picture: Supplied

“I’ll probably put in more music. It’s quite a thing that comes from tragedy…it’s something that could heal, not just me but others as well.”

Makhene has his banking details with those who can help him rebuild but said he was considering launching a BackABuddy or a GoFundMe to raise more funds.

“I was looking at those [crowdfunding] platforms. I’ve received messages and calls from people in Switzerland and other parts of the world showing support.”

