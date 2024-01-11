Don’t play ‘Phakama Ramaphosa’ at January 8, gatvol artist tells ANC

ANC vocalist ditches the party and bars the party from singing 'Phakama Ramaphosa'.

Solly Moholo and ANC leaders during the launch of the Gauteng Manifesto at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 19, 2014 in Attridgeville, Gauteng. Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz)

One of the ANC leading performers at rallies, Gamelihle Mbuyane has resigned from the party and will not be taking part in the 112th birthday activities of the party in Mpumalanga.

Surprise resignation

The Citizen has seen a letter of resignation that Mbuyane sent to the party. In the letter the musician explains that he can no longer be part of the ANC because of decay in the party and other issues. Mbuyane is one of several artists that have been closely linked with the ANC, others include, Arthur Mafokate, Solly Moholo and Deborah Fraser.

“It gives me great pleasure to have been a member of the ANC and even greater pride to adequately have supported with my voice. However, I Gamelihle Mbuyane hereby notify you that I am resigning as member of the ANC with immediate effect reasons will be forwarded at a later stage if needs be,” he said.

Mbuyane was expected to be party of several artists who would be participating in the January 8 activities. But he has also appealed to the ANC not use any of his songs in the party’s 112th birthday activities.

“I thereby notify you to cease using the struggle songs with my voice for campaigns,” Mbuyane said.

ANC banned from singing Mbuyane’s struggle songs

Mbuyane also demanded that the famous song Phakama Ramaphosa should not be played. The song became popular when President Cyril Ramaphosa ascended to the seat of power as ANC president. The other to songs that Mbuyane specifically asked not to be used are Asiwafuni amagwala and Asinavalo, which are also popular with the crowds.

“Failing to do so will result in infringement of the Copyright Act and it will be within my constitutional right to take legal action against such act,” Mbuyane said.

Mbuyane ended his resignation letter by wishing the ANC well in the upcoming elections and thanking the party for the years he spent as an ANC member.

The Citizen contacted Mbuyane for comment but he promised to comment at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu had not responded to The Citizen with a comment on the matter at the time of publishing.