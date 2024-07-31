Dr John Kani formally receives Order of the British Empire

Dignitaries attended the formal hand over at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Tshwane.

Dr John Kani receiving his Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

World-renowned thespian Dr John Kani formally received his Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

Late last year, the 80-year-old actor was announced as a recipient of the OBE in recognition of his services to drama and theatre by King Charles III.

On Tuesday night dignitaries attended the formal handover at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Tshwane.

“Honourable Minister Gayton McKenzie, it’s almost too late to say but you’re already here, welcome to this constituency. I remember Pallo Jordan said we are the bipolar constituency when he was given the Ministry of Arts and Culture,” Kani quipped in his acceptance speech.

After returning from the Paris Olympics, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie was also in attendance.

“Bra Kani, as you are known on the streets, I want to say thank you today for what you have meant for the many you have kept out of jail because you introduced them to the arts. For the many times that you have risked life and limb for other people, to keep them out of jail. You are a giant of a man,” said the minister.

ALSO READ: John Kani forced to retract his outburst against Spar after mistaking SA actor for ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star

Dignitaries pay homage

From the recipient of the Lifetime Award at the 14th kykNET Fiesta Awards, Dr Ismail Mahomed to renowned Kenyan businesswoman, Gina Din and literary giant Zakes Mda, the historic event was attended by respected and celebrated individuals in their own right.

“Delighted to be in South Africa to celebrate with the British High Commissioner to South Africa, John Kani, OBE. A masterful storyteller, revered actor, and fearless social activist against apartheid, his legacy continues to inspire and empower,” Din wrote on social media.

African brand expert Thebe Ikalafeng was moved by McKenzie’s words in his address to Kani.

“He [Kani] is one of our greatest treasures, and a measure of a superlative 50s – 80’s era of great South Africans who used their craft to champion a better South Africa, and a better Africa, globally. The new Minister of Sports, Art and Culture, Gayton McKenzie gave arguably the finest extemporaneous tribute I’ve seen by any politician,” averred Ikalafeng.

In announcing Kani as an OBE recipient last year, Phillipson spoke glowingly of the actor.

“For almost 60 years, he has been one of South Africa’s most renowned actors, authors, directors and playwrights. From playing T’Chaka in Black Panther to his wonderful Kunene and the King, which I was privileged to see him perform a few months ago in Pretoria, he has performed around the world – on stage and on screen – inspiring and empowering millions through his accomplishments.”

Kani got his big break in 1975, appearing in the anti-apartheid play Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, which he co-wrote.

“I do pinch myself. You know when these things happen; you think okay, this is real… I do not take these gestures and these honours very lightly. I am honoured, humbled and very, very proud,” Kani said in an interview.

NOW READ: Transforming the arts sector: Dr Ismail Mahomed breaking stereotypes