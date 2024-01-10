John Kani forced to retract his outburst against Spar after mistaking SA actor for Everybody Hates Chris star

Veteran actor Dr John Kani was forced to retract his outburst against Spar, after accusing the retailer of casting US actress Tichina Arnorld in their new advert. This after realising that the thespian in question was actually South African actress and comedian, Stella Dlangalala.

“Last night I saw a SPAR grocery store advert starring an African American actor Ms Tichina Arnold of the popular sitcom Everybody Hates Chris,” Kani wrote on his Twitter account in an irate tone.

“Surely they could have found a South African actor to do this advert. I am not angry I am actually sad.”

The advert which promotes the retailer’s special deals sees the mistaken Dlangalala, play the role of a wife who returns home from grocery shopping in the middle of the month, to the surprise of her husband who’s in the dark about Spar’s seemingly low prices. The husband is portrayed by former Gomora actor Khaya Mthembu.

South Africans will know Arnold from her role as Pam from US sitcom, Martin.

Kani’s relief

Some days after Kani shared his opinion on the advert, in a tongue in cheek response Dlangalala commented on Kani’s post, quoting Thabo Mbeki’s famous “I Am an African” speech.

“It’s me. My name is Stella Dlangalala and I am African I owe my being to the hills and the valleys,” wrote the comedian.

"It's me. 😭 my name is Stella Dlangalala and I am African I owe my being to the hills and the valleys…"

“I am so pleased and relieved. I wish you all the best in your career. I have to be vigilant all the time protecting the integrity of South African artists. Congratulations,” said Kani.

The Citizen tried to get comment from both artists but was unable to at the time of publication. But should a response come, the story will be updated.

The retailer did however, immediately respond to the actor by commenting on his post but he seemingly didn’t recognise this.

"The resemblance is crazy, right! Stella Dlangalala is her name, our very own gem."

Order of the British Empire

Late last year the 81 year-old actor was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his services to drama and theatre by King Charles III.

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, announced that Kani had been recognised by the UK honours system.

“For almost 60 years, he has been one of South Africa’s most renowned actors, authors, directors and playwrights. From playing T’Chaka in Black Panther to his wonderful Kunene and the King, which I was privileged to see him perform a few months ago in Pretoria, he has performed around the world – on stage and on screen – inspiring and empowering millions through his accomplishments.”

Kani got his big break in 1975, appearing in the anti-apartheid play Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, which he co-wrote.

“I do pinch myself. You know when these things happen; you think okay, this is real… I do not take these gestures and these honours very lightly. I am honoured, humbled and very, very proud,” Kani said in an interview.

