Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa’s Artist for October

The honour comes just a few days before the R&B sensation releases her debut album.

Elaine is gearing up to release her debut album. Picture: Supplied

The internationally renowned award-winning singer, Elaine, has been named Spotify EQUAL Africa’s Artist for October 2024.

Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme empowers female voices on the continent, highlighting artists who push artistic boundaries.

Expressing her excitement, Elaine said she is honoured to be part of the EQUAL programme.

She added: “I am incredibly proud to stand as an independent African woman, carving out my own path and claiming space in an industry traditionally dominated by men.”

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said the platform is proud to be associated with Elaine.

“Elaine exemplifies the calibre of talent the programme aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with her and will continue to use the EQUAL Africa programme to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping to showcase their incredible talents to a global audience.”

ALSO READ: ‘I’m an activist, not a politician’ says Zuluboy as he returns to stage

Elaine’s new album

The You Are the One hitmaker is set to release her debut album titled Stone Cold Heart on Friday, 11 October.

The album promises to offer purification and empowerment to listeners who have faced their own hardships.

Speaking at Apple Music’s Alpha Playlist event a few weeks ago, Elaine said her music is for women who are still figuring their lives out.

“I sing and I write for so many women. Women who are still finding themselves, women who are trying to figure things out, and women who really are still trying to figure out what it means to be yourself.

“It took me a long time to really understand what it means to be yourself. And I think having this platform to be myself is bliss, and it’s an honour to feel like I’m the soundboard,” she said.

NOW READ: ‘We need to correct the statement’: Ronwen Williams warns South Africans about Ballon d’Or voting [VIDEO]