Neil Sandilands on 2nd dose of ‘Die Groot Niks’ award nomination, and ‘Planet of the Apes’

"I’m chewing on a little of the ‘what the f$%& just happened?’ feeling. What a privilege!"

Neil Sandilands has returned with another dose of his popular show, Die Groot Niks.

The second season of the show premiered last Saturday, 5 October.

This season is even bigger and better, with visually captivating scenes as Sandilands explores the stunning landscapes of Namibia.

ALSO READ: Q&A: Legendary showrunner Roberta Durrant on her lifetime achievement award, iconic TV creations and more

A new approach to ‘Die Groot Niks’

Speaking to The Citizen, Sandilands said he wanted to avoid simply creating a sequel to the first season.

Instead, he said he approached the new season with fresh eyes, aiming to bring a sense of wonder and spontaneity to his role as host.

“From the outset, I was determined not to make a ‘sequel,’ even though one has the obvious parameters of slotted television to consider,” he said.

Sandilands noted that three years have passed since the first season, which has given him a different perspective.

“So, personally, I was in a different headspace. My take on things may be a little different. For starters, I think I was a little less serious and more comfortable in my skin as a ‘host’, which allowed for a little more improvisation.

“I also think the creators and crew trusted me even more than with the first delivery, and I trusted them more. The symbiosis was improved, not that there was anything lacking in the first season.

“As for the content, I can simply say, it exceeded my wildest expectations. One would be sadly mistaken if one thought of these barren landscapes in a monochromatic way. The diversity, the natural beauty, and the different sense of time, made for something quite otherworldly. All in all, I expect the second season to be better than the first. But that’s for the audience to decide.”

Memorable moments from season two

Filming the second season of Die Groot Niks included several moments that left a lasting impact on Sandilands.

He highlighted a visit to the Kunene River mouth, a place he had not previously explored, as one of the most memorable experiences.

Another standout moment was a chance encounter with Namibian poet laureate Charles Zandberg, which left a deep impression on him.

He hinted that there are other gems from the season that viewers will have to discover for themselves.

Sandilands said he hopes that this season, viewers will engage with some of the deeper questions he contemplates in the show.

“If anything, I try having conversations about things we all share but somehow never have the lexicon, time, urgency, or opportunity to talk about,” he said.

He said he aims to explore existential questions about life and nature, not to find definitive answers but rather to become more comfortable with uncertainty.

Neil Sandilands’ SAMA Nomination

Sandilands is nominated again this year for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

He said the nomination serves as encouragement and validation to continue his musical journey.

However, he mentioned that the nomination caught him by surprise.

“I’m not too sure what to make of it. Naturally, one is delighted, and a big shout-out to the entire team of co-collaborators. My first two musical offerings have both been nominated for SAMA awards; what does one take away from it?

“Perhaps a form of legitimacy to keep doing what I’m doing. Yes, I think that’s it. Encouragement. Validation. It also means I have to move forward in an even more considered way.

“I was caught by surprise by the nominations; honestly, I feel I know so little. Work harder at it? As long as I enjoy doing it, I’ll put it out there. I know this sounds cliché, but if only one other person is moved to some shared understanding, the effort is not wasteful.

“Having a SAMA nomination —two, in fact—underscores, perhaps, that there are more than a few people sharing this particular point of possibility. It highlights my self-appointed responsibility to curate this connection and not take it for granted. So there, gratitude.”

Discussing the inspiration behind his latest albums, Sandilands explained that he sees his work as a way to make sense of life’s fleeting nature.

He described his albums as artistic manifestations that allow him to take stock of his experiences.

He said that, for him, making music is a more fulfilling pursuit than other endeavours, as it brings a sense of wholeness and purpose.

Planet of the Apes franchise

Sandilands recently took on the role of Koro in the third Planet of the Apes film.

He said it was a privilege to be part of such an iconic franchise, sharing that he went through multiple rounds of auditions before securing the role and found himself on set in Australia, still in awe of the opportunity.

“I’m chewing on a little of the ‘what the f$%& just happened?’ feeling. What a privilege!”

He said one of the highlights and unique experiences of playing Koro was working with real bald eagles.

He also faced the challenge of adapting to motion capture technology, a new realm for him, but he found support and guidance from seasoned professionals like Andy Serkis.

“It is supremely technical, and there are a lot of people involved to guide the performance to finality. Just having a conversation around these ends with Andy Serkis may have been intimidating, momentarily.

“Then you settle. I was struck by the generosity of individuals like Andy and the level of professionalism. Nothing was left to whim.

“Everything was considered. I’d just like to remark that the process felt ‘held’. I never felt in the dark.”

As for what’s next in his career, Sandilands said he is keeping his options open.

He hinted at the possibility of studying law, while also expressing his desire to continue exploring his artistic passions.

“I feel blessed for having been able to participate in what has essentially been my hobbies. 36 years and counting. It’d be swell to do it all till the bell rings. What’s next? Keeping on keepin’ on,” he said.

NOW READ: Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa’s Artist for October