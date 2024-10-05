‘I’m an activist not a politician’ says Zuluboy as he returns to stage

Zuluboy spoke to The Citizen ahead of his show at Untitled Basement, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Zuluboy spoke to The Citizen ahead of his Mayibuye Unplugged with Zuluboy and Friends at Untitled Basement Johannesburg on Sunday. Picture: Zuluboy Zulu /Facebook

Despite campaigning for uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party in the recent elections, artist Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi said he isn’t a politician but an activist.

“I have a democratic right to participate in the future of this country whether it is through social media, my art or my activism,” Zuluboy told The Citizen.

“No I’m no longer active. But looking forward to the 2026 campaigns,” he added.

Zuluboy is one of the co-founders of the MK Party’s creative council.

The rapper spoke ahead of his Mayibuye Unplugged with Zuluboy and Friends show at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Sunday.

The show was postponed in September due to low ticket sales.

ALSO READ: Zuluboy ‘not paid because of MK party connections’

Zuluboy and Friends

Mayibuye Unplugged with Zuluboy and Friends will feature artists who have played a pivotal role in his music journey.

“These people and the others on the line-up are artists I love and respect,” he shared.

“Bongo Riot has been a good friend of mine and has been featured in a lot of my work. I think he is one of the most underrated artists in the country and I always enjoy working with him,” Zuluboy said of the Dancehall artist.

Skeleton Blazer, who has just bagged a South African Music Awards (SAMA) nomination in the Best Reggae category, and rapper F Eezy will be also part of the line-up.

“We’ve shared many stages, like Black Labone, among many others. I also featured on his album on a song called 420,” Zuluboy speaking of Skeleton Blazer.

“F Eezy is my former label mate of mine who I’ve been instrumental in his rise in the music industry from Slaaghuis in Soweto to his first album.”

Zuluboy will perform music from his discography such as Nomalanga and Love’s Faded.

“I will be performing my latest single Mayibuye and a new version of Nomalanga which will drop soon. All of the music I will be performing will arranged in what speaks to today’s music and my definition of hip hop.”

ALSO READ: Zuluboy’s affiliation with MK Party dates back to his hit-single ‘Nomalanga’

Return to music

Part of Zuluboy’s recent absence from music was due to acting. He has featured on Several TV shows.

He said the return to music was heeding a call.

“After a long time hiatus from the music scene, there was a growing demand for my comeback, so I decided to do an intimate session where I can give people what they want,” shared the DJ Gogo rapper.

Fans of his music should expect more music and eventually a body of work.

“We are planning a rollout of singles and are currently looking to get into strategic brand-related sponsorships, investors and partnerships ahead of the release of my body of work through a major recording label.”

NOW READ: ‘That offer was an insult’: Zuluboy on ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ role dispute