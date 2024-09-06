Emo Adams bags Safta nomination for his contribution to Noot vir Noot

The Safta winner became Noot vir Noot's host after Stemmet retired from hosting the long-running TV show.

Emo Adams is a Safta winner but is yet to win an award for his time on Noot vir Noot. Picture: emo_adams/Instagram

Noot vir Noot host Emo Adams received the equivalent of a pat on the back from a proud father from the show’s former host Johan Stemmet.

This was after being announced as one of the nominees in the Best TV Presenter category at this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

“He [Stemmet] congratulated me and said ‘You have to remember, a good presenter save a sinking show, but a mediocre presenter can sink a good show’,” said Adams sharing Stemmet’s words with The Citizen.

Noot vir Noot

Adams became the host of Noot vir Noot after Stemmet retired from hosting the long-running (33 years to be exact) TV show.

The TV host was initially approached by the veteran in 2017 but only took the job two years later after Stemmet’s insistence.

Adams compared taking over from Stemmet with an Afrikaans newsreader having to step in the shoes of Riaan Cruywagen, or a broadcast journo on Cart Blanche trying to replace the late Derek Watts.

Stemmet remains on Noot vir Noot as the show’s Executive Producer and Director.

“I still have to pinch myself that I get to work with the legend every day. It means a lot and it means that I’m doing something right,” averred Adams of his nomination.

Safta competition

Along with Adams in the Best TV Presenter category are nine other talented and unique presenters who cover a variety of shows but there is one nominee that he’s particularly in awe of.

“When I saw the list I said ‘What, I’m in the same category with Devi. Alright, we’ve arrived’” said Adams.

Devi Sankaree Govender is nominated for her investigative program The Devi Show.

Other nominees include Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane for The Masked Singer, Forever Thina’s Laconco and Cart Blanche’s Govan Whittles is part of the list of 10 nominees.

The category is open to public votes and Adams said he doesn’t want to go against Devi but will have to campaign for people to vote.

“I like involving people, but do I want to go against Devi? If I win I will give Devi a shout-out.”

Oppi Noot

Adams just wrapped the first season of KykNET’s Oppi Noot, the show has similarities to Noot vir Noot.

The show didn’t make the cut-off date to submit to be considered for a Safta.

But if the hockey moms at one of his son’s schools are anything to go by, then the show will be in line for awards in the near future.

“The feedback has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Adams.

“The hockey moms at my son’s school never spoke with me until I was on Oppi Noot. Some of them now come to me and say ‘Oh my God, you’re on Oppi Noot, we love that show’.”

Adams, who can also belt a fine tune, is currently touring with Mujahid George, Robin Pieters, Sean D, and his brother Loukmaan Adams as The Big Five. There are five artists from Cape Town representing different elements.

They recently played shows in Dubai and Qatar.

“The show was only going to tour overseas but there was a demand here in South Africa,” said Adams.

