Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts dies

Derek Watts passed away after battling cancer.

TV icon and Carte Blanche presenter, Derek Watts has passed away.

Newzroom Afrika reported the news this afternoon, stating that the renowned journalist and TV presenter has succumbed to cancer.

A few weeks ago, Carte Blanche said that it was hopeful about Derek’s recovery.

The veteran TV host had been with the show since its inception in 1988. Carte Blanche executive producer, John Webb, said Derek took enormous comfort from the messages he received during his recovery from sepsis.

“Following his cancer diagnosis, I know his resolve will be strengthened by the continued love and support of the people to whom he dedicated his working life. We join all of you in wishing strength and recovery to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend.”

This is a developing story…