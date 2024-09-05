‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ scoops a few nods at this year’s Saftas as nominees are announced

The documentary features in three categories.

Through the doccie Siya Kolisi wanted to tell his story as “real” as possible. Picture: siyakolisi/Instagram

The story of South Africa’s beloved Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has received nominations at this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas18).

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announced the slew of nominees for this year’s Saftas on Thursday morning.

Released in 2023 as somewhat of a visual sequel to Kolisi’s autobiography Rise, the documentary has been nominated in three categories − Best Documentary Feature category, Best Achievement in Editing (Documentary) and also the Best Achievement in Sound Documentary.

The music on the documentary was done by Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) and fellow Gqeberha-native and musician, Mandisi Dyantyis.

Produced by SuperSport, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International and about the doccie Kolisi said he wanted it to be as “real” as possible when telling his story, in his way.

ALSO READ: WATCH: All smiles as Siya Kolisi takes selfies with Bok fans at Ellis Park

Ode to women in his life

The title of the documentary also serves as a message to encourage others to “rise” up from any circumstances or challenges, while most importantly it is also the English meaning of Kolisi’s mother’s name Phakama, who he honours through the messaging of this documentary.

“I’ve been surrounded by strong women who have played a very important role in my life,” Kolisi said in an interview.

“That’s actually been the story of my life, being raised by my grandmother, then my aunt looking after me, and having a relationship with my mom close to the end of her life.

“My wife Rachel has also been the pillar of our family. At times when I don’t believe in myself and when the public gets to me, when they tell me I am a quota or I am just a political captain, I get to a place that people don’t see.

“I get to a dark place where I start doubting everything that I am and what I stand for, but she’s always that voice that tells me ‘You are enough. You are good enough, you are here for a reason’. Without her I don’t think I would be where I am today.”

ALSO READ: ‘He’s a smart man’ – Mzansi reacts as Siya wishes Rachel a happy ‘24th’ birthday

Celebration of SA television

This year’s Saftas have introduced five new categories, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX) − TV or Film and Original Song in a Telenovela.

Leading the production houses pack this year is Tshedza Pictures with 29 nominations for productions such as Outlaws and The River which scored 11 nominations each and Gqeberha: The Empire which received three nominations, to name a few.

The Animation category comes back with a significant number of entries which enables the Saftas to honour excellence in this field. This is an indication of growth in the South African animation space.

Burnt Onion Productions (Burnt Onion) follows with 22 nominations for projects such as Miseducation which received 10 nominations and Entangled which got three, to name a few. Five of Burnt Onion’s nominations are shared with Seriti Films for the telenovela Redemption.

The creators of Shaka iLembe, The Bomb Shelter Film Company, received 20 nominations; 17 of which were for Shaka iLembe, including Best Actress in a TV Drama for Nomzamo Mbatha, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Wiseman Mncube and Senzokuhle Radebe.

NOW READ: Shaka Ilembe’s Nomzamo Mbatha and Sheli Masondo shine at Septimius Awards in Amsterdam