’50 randjies vir jou’: Noot vir Noot coming back to SABC 2

By Xanet Scheepers

Afrikaans musical quiz show Noot vir Noot is the longest continually running game show in South Africa and Africa. The show was first broadcast in 1991 with Johan Stemmet as the host. Most South Africans immediately think about the phrase ’50 randjies vir jou’ whenever Noot vir Noot comes up in conversation.

It was one of Stemmet’s ‘known trademarks’ if you will, until he retired in on 27 January 2019. The charismatic personality told Netwerk 24 back in 2019 that although announcing his departure from the show is difficult for him, he feels that it is time for new blood and for the show to enter a new season.

ALSO SEE: Zozibini Tunzi to host ‘Crown Chasers’ – the very first Miss SA TV show

Noot vir Noot’s revamp

After being one of the most watch programmes in South Africa for close to three decades, the show underwent a massive music makeover in 2019 to make the format more relevant for the new generation.

The set of the show was changed, having more of a nightclub vibe with neon lights and the live ‘musiekfabriek’ made way for sassy DJ Shelly (Rochelle de Bruyn) on the decks.

Comedian and entertainer Emo Adams was chosen as the new host of the show in 2019 to attract a new, younger crowd.

How the new format works

Contestants battle it out against one another by putting their music knowledge to the test in trying to be the first to answer the game questions and name the music clues, performed by the funky and sassy DJ Shelly.

Each episode features a guest artist who performs some of their biggest or latest hits with their own amazing live musicians in a sound recording studio setup.

The artists will be performing song requests provided by the contestants and their family members, who are watching the show from their very own living rooms.

A new season coming soon

SABC2 announced earlier this week that the popular game show will return for a 47th season with Emo Adams returning as the host.

“Emo Adams returns as the host and will bring his trademark comedic charm and witty humour, creating a fresh and modern take on this legendary game show. His contagious energy and musical prowess serve to create wall to wall entertainment and fun,” the statement read.

Artists on the show

While we don’t want to give everything away, viewers can expect to see Demi-Lee Moore and her band, Martin Bester, Lloyd Cele, Karlien van Jaarsveld and Mujahid George and their bands perform during the course of the new season.

The new season of Noot vir Noot will air on Wednesdays at 7pm on SABC2 from 28 June.

NOW READ: Former Idols contestant Musa Mashiane promises Fête de la Musique audience a new experience