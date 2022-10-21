Black Coffee to headline YFM’s LYFE festival this November

Kaunda Selisho

Even though Black Coffee said that “yesterday’s price is not today’s price” when he received his Grammy nomination, he is still headlining local events despite being catapulted to global superstar status.

The world-famous DJ will be lending his superstar status to the LYFE music festival hosted by the biggest commercial youth radio station in South Africa, YFM.

This year will also see YFM take its LYFE music festival to the East Rand.

“Globally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning superstar Black Coffee returns to South Africa in November following an unparalleled 5-month, European summer tour to take the reins of this highly anticipated summer festival,” said YFM in a statement.

LYFE will go down at Carnival City Lawns and the event will feature performances by global Amapiano stars Focalistic, DBN Gogo and Musa Keys.

“AKA, who has one of the most impressive catalogues in South Africa, will be on the stage too alongside Hip Hop royalty Nasty C, internationally acclaimed DJ Lag, together with A-Reece, Maglera Doe Boy, Sha Sha and SAMA Winner Nomfundo Moh,” said the radio station.

Y’s own Venom, Legendary Crisp, Candii and Fif_laaa are expected to set the stage alight as they officially usher in Summer 2022.

READ: ‘Ke Dezemba boss’: Everything you need to know about Ballito Big week

According to Y (as the station is affectionately known by listeners), Focalistic, DBN Gogo and Musa Keys, celebrated for the local Amapiano genre, are creating waves internationally while touring the world. Nasty C is a respected Hip Hop artist who has dropped over four albums and continues to be one of SA’s biggest exports. A-Reece is one of the most successful and lyrical rappers in Africa.

“Rightfully known as the pioneer of Gqom, DJ Lag will definitely bring his distinctive sound to LYFE. AKA has just dropped his successful Lemons to Lemonade and Sha Sha has also released her album. With both Maglera Doe Boy and Venom having just released albums – there will be so much to celebrate and enjoy.

“We are excited to host artists of this calibre on the Y stage. We are honoured that Black Coffee will be with us at LYFE and we are looking forward to sharing the LYFE experience with our listeners in the East Rand. They can expect a day filled with great music, fun, with a festival atmosphere and a few surprises,” said Haseena Cassim, Y’s Managing Director.

Organisers hope the festival will be an expression of lifestyle and entertainment brought together against a colourful and vibrant backdrop thanks to food stalls and trucks, as well as features like chill out gardens.

Additional announcements about LYFE will be made closer to the time.

Tickets are available at Ticketpros and Spar stores.

READ NEXT: Mzansi’s favourite homeboys unite in New York