Everything you need to know about the Crown Gospel Awards

The Crown Gospel Music Awards will take place at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, 26 November.

The Crown Gospel Music Awards salutes and celebrates excellence within the Gospel Music Industry in South Africa and beyond.

The awards are the brainchild of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and the Gospel Powerhouse, and acknowledge and celebrate artists in the Gospel Music genre.

For the first time in their history, the awards ceremony will take place in Gauteng and not in KwaZulu-Natal. The evening’s events will also be broadcast on television one week after the event.

“Now in their 16th year, the SABC is very proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Crown Gospel Awards since their inception. This year’s awards are exciting because, for the first time in their history, they will be held in the economic hub of the country, Gauteng, and South Africans, especially gospel fans, will be treated to spiritually uplifting performances featuring their favourite Gospel artists and the best that the country and the continent have to offer,” said Jacqui Hlongwane, SABC2 Head of Programming in a statement.

Crown Gospel Awards hosts for the evening

Khaya Mthethwa returns as the host with media personality Rorisang Thandekiso.

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo, actor extraordinaire Vuyo Dabula, Uzalo actor Nkanyiso Mchunu, founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards Mbokazi-Nkambule, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi are some of the category presenters at this year’s awards.

Guests attending the awards can look forward to performances from artists such as Xolly Mcwango, Ntokozo Ngongoma, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Nathi Sithole, Sipho Ngwenya, The Tshwane Gospel Choir and DJ Happy Girl.

Crown Gospel Awards Nominees 2023

Best Gospel Jazz Song

Letia – Take It To The Lord Swazi

Holy Ghost Outpouring Clauds – I won’t fear

Best Gospel Acapella

JTG Gospel Choir – Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye

Reality 7 – Baba

Jehovah Praise Mass Choir – E Jesu

Yithi Laba Gospel Singers – Thandaza

Best Gospel Rap

AB Central – Indoda Must Pray

Vovee and LG – Praying for Africa

Milli The Shepherd – Restore my Soul

Best Community Outreach

Godfrey Mahlangu Amawele

Mawelane Letia

Best Community Radio Station

Amahubo – Urban Brew

Women With Purpose – One Gospel

Imvuselelo – Dumisa Hello Mamoruti

Gospel Lifestyle Zion Reloaded -1KZN

Umthombo – Soweto TV

Best Gospel TV Show

Amahubo – Urban Brew

Women With Purpose – One Gospel

Imvuselelo – Dumisa Hello Mamoruti – Gospel Lifestyle Zion Reloaded -1KZN

Umthombo – Soweto TV

Best Gospel Producer Album

3C Live

Go Explo

Tebs David

Bheka Mthethwa

Best Gospel Newcomer

Sibusiso Nzima

Muzi Zimu

Soso Sonwabo Maholwane

Vuyile Mboniswa

Ndumiso Zungu

Clap and Tap

True Faith Full Gospel Choir

Full Gospel Holy Choir

Isaac And The Mighty Messengers

Spiritual Gospel Choir

Best Amazioni

Jehovah Praise Mass Choir

King The David

Bhekani King Mncube

Best Gospel Itende

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo – Uphakeme Kakhulu

Jumbo – Makabongwe Jesu

Sindiswa Maseko – Umoya Ka Jehovah

Best Gospel Video

Bulelani Ndebele

Sbu Banda

King D Music

Dr Excel

Best Gospel Collaboration

True Faith Full Gospel Choir

Full Gospel Holy Choir

Isaac And The Mighty Messengers

Spiritual Gospel Choir

Best Gospel Live Recording

Gershom Ntimane

Dumi Mkokstad

Tebs David

Boni Maleke

Best Gospel Group

3C Live

Tembisa Gospel Group

Go Explo

Di Bruin

Best Gospel Worship Song

Colleen Maluleke – Song of breakthrough

3C Live – Communion with the King

GO Explo – Ufanel’udumo

Sonwabo – Bayede

DR Excel – Have your Way

Best of Africa Gospel

Everton Mlalazi

Sesame

Tsepo Lesola

Ov Prince

Best Traditional Gospel Show

Lombard Matshinge – Jehovah Shammah

Rofhiwa Manyanga – Johane 14

Butho Vuthela – EtheBambelela

Jonas Masotla – Kena Kena

Qiniso Nsele – Ngokhala Kubani

Canaan Nyathi – Ungu Jehova

Sbu Banda – Sine Gama

Best Gospel Song Writer

3C Live – Power In The Blood

Andile Kamajola – Sekudlule Konke

Dumi Mkokstad – Vumbelimnandi

Gundo Nemekula – U Mukhethwa

Best Classic of All Time

Andile Kamajola – Ngendlala Indumiso

Ga Ndlela – Ukhona Umoya Ongwele

Babo – Amatshe

Thobekile – Wonderful Day

Joseph Tshawana – Xihanya Nomu

Best Contemporary Gospel Song

Jabulile J – Miracle Worker

King D – Miracle

Phindy P – Ngobambelela

Mnqobi Nxumalo – Most Holy One

Sbu Noah – Malifezeke

Franki and I – Forgiven

Best Gospel Praise Song

Tebs David – Makabongwe

3C Live – You Are

Mnqobi Nxumalo – Most Holy One

Gershom – Jeso o Tshepehile

Best Gospel Female Artist

Londiwe Kamasondo

Sindi Ntombela

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo

Best Gospel Male Artist

Rofhiwa Manyaga

Jumbo Nyangiwe

Omega Kenou

Zolisa Kwinana

Canaan Nyathi

Dumi Mkokstad

Tebs David

Best Gospel Album

3C Live – Communion With The King

King D – Perfect Love

Coleen Maluleke – Word Prayer Worship

Dumi Mkokstad – The Overflow Gcwala Kimi

Best Gospel Artist

Omega Kenou

Andile Majola

Canaan Nyathi

Jumbo Nyangiwe Tebs David

Best Gospel Song

Tebs David – Makabongwe

Butho Vuthela – Ethembeni Bambelela

Ntokozo Ngongoma – Izindlela Zakhe

Nathi Sithole – Baba Mlondolozi

Jumbo Nyangiwe – Makabongwe Ujesu

This year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards will be broadcast on SABC 2 on Sunday, 3 December at 7:30 pm.

