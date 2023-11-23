Everything you need to know about the Crown Gospel Awards
The Crown Gospel Music Awards will take place at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, 26 November.
Picture: Instagram @crowngospelmusicawards
The Crown Gospel Music Awards salutes and celebrates excellence within the Gospel Music Industry in South Africa and beyond.
The awards are the brainchild of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and the Gospel Powerhouse, and acknowledge and celebrate artists in the Gospel Music genre.
For the first time in their history, the awards ceremony will take place in Gauteng and not in KwaZulu-Natal. The evening’s events will also be broadcast on television one week after the event.
“Now in their 16th year, the SABC is very proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Crown Gospel Awards since their inception. This year’s awards are exciting because, for the first time in their history, they will be held in the economic hub of the country, Gauteng, and South Africans, especially gospel fans, will be treated to spiritually uplifting performances featuring their favourite Gospel artists and the best that the country and the continent have to offer,” said Jacqui Hlongwane, SABC2 Head of Programming in a statement.
Crown Gospel Awards hosts for the evening
Khaya Mthethwa returns as the host with media personality Rorisang Thandekiso.
Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo, actor extraordinaire Vuyo Dabula, Uzalo actor Nkanyiso Mchunu, founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards Mbokazi-Nkambule, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi are some of the category presenters at this year’s awards.
Guests attending the awards can look forward to performances from artists such as Xolly Mcwango, Ntokozo Ngongoma, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Nathi Sithole, Sipho Ngwenya, The Tshwane Gospel Choir and DJ Happy Girl.
Crown Gospel Awards Nominees 2023
Best Gospel Jazz Song
- Letia – Take It To The Lord Swazi
- Holy Ghost Outpouring Clauds – I won’t fear
Best Gospel Acapella
- JTG Gospel Choir – Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye
- Reality 7 – Baba
- Jehovah Praise Mass Choir – E Jesu
- Yithi Laba Gospel Singers – Thandaza
Best Gospel Rap
- AB Central – Indoda Must Pray
- Vovee and LG – Praying for Africa
- Milli The Shepherd – Restore my Soul
Best Community Outreach
- Godfrey Mahlangu Amawele
- Mawelane Letia
Best Community Radio Station
- Amahubo – Urban Brew
- Women With Purpose – One Gospel
- Imvuselelo – Dumisa Hello Mamoruti
- Gospel Lifestyle Zion Reloaded -1KZN
- Umthombo – Soweto TV
Best Gospel TV Show
- Amahubo – Urban Brew
- Women With Purpose – One Gospel
- Imvuselelo – Dumisa Hello Mamoruti – Gospel Lifestyle Zion Reloaded -1KZN
- Umthombo – Soweto TV
Best Gospel Producer Album
- 3C Live
- Go Explo
- Tebs David
- Bheka Mthethwa
Best Gospel Newcomer
- Sibusiso Nzima
- Muzi Zimu
- Soso Sonwabo Maholwane
- Vuyile Mboniswa
- Ndumiso Zungu
Clap and Tap
- True Faith Full Gospel Choir
- Full Gospel Holy Choir
- Isaac And The Mighty Messengers
- Spiritual Gospel Choir
Best Amazioni
- Jehovah Praise Mass Choir
- King The David
- Bhekani King Mncube
Best Gospel Itende
- Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo – Uphakeme Kakhulu
- Jumbo – Makabongwe Jesu
- Sindiswa Maseko – Umoya Ka Jehovah
Best Gospel Video
- Bulelani Ndebele
- Sbu Banda
- King D Music
- Dr Excel
Best Gospel Collaboration
- True Faith Full Gospel Choir
- Full Gospel Holy Choir
- Isaac And The Mighty Messengers
- Spiritual Gospel Choir
Best Gospel Live Recording
- Gershom Ntimane
- Dumi Mkokstad
- Tebs David
- Boni Maleke
Best Gospel Group
- 3C Live
- Tembisa Gospel Group
- Go Explo
- Di Bruin
Best Gospel Worship Song
- Colleen Maluleke – Song of breakthrough
- 3C Live – Communion with the King
- GO Explo – Ufanel’udumo
- Sonwabo – Bayede
- DR Excel – Have your Way
Best of Africa Gospel
- Everton Mlalazi
- Sesame
- Tsepo Lesola
- Ov Prince
Best Traditional Gospel Show
- Lombard Matshinge – Jehovah Shammah
- Rofhiwa Manyanga – Johane 14
- Butho Vuthela – EtheBambelela
- Jonas Masotla – Kena Kena
- Qiniso Nsele – Ngokhala Kubani
- Canaan Nyathi – Ungu Jehova
- Sbu Banda – Sine Gama
Best Gospel Song Writer
- 3C Live – Power In The Blood
- Andile Kamajola – Sekudlule Konke
- Dumi Mkokstad – Vumbelimnandi
- Gundo Nemekula – U Mukhethwa
Best Classic of All Time
- Andile Kamajola – Ngendlala Indumiso
- Ga Ndlela – Ukhona Umoya Ongwele
- Babo – Amatshe
- Thobekile – Wonderful Day
- Joseph Tshawana – Xihanya Nomu
Best Contemporary Gospel Song
- Jabulile J – Miracle Worker
- King D – Miracle
- Phindy P – Ngobambelela
- Mnqobi Nxumalo – Most Holy One
- Sbu Noah – Malifezeke
- Franki and I – Forgiven
Best Gospel Praise Song
- Tebs David – Makabongwe
- 3C Live – You Are
- Mnqobi Nxumalo – Most Holy One
- Gershom – Jeso o Tshepehile
Best Gospel Female Artist
- Londiwe Kamasondo
- Sindi Ntombela
- Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo
Best Gospel Male Artist
- Rofhiwa Manyaga
- Jumbo Nyangiwe
- Omega Kenou
- Zolisa Kwinana
- Canaan Nyathi
- Dumi Mkokstad
- Tebs David
Best Gospel Album
- 3C Live – Communion With The King
- King D – Perfect Love
- Coleen Maluleke – Word Prayer Worship
- Dumi Mkokstad – The Overflow Gcwala Kimi
Best Gospel Artist
- Omega Kenou
- Andile Majola
- Canaan Nyathi
- Jumbo Nyangiwe Tebs David
Best Gospel Song
- Tebs David – Makabongwe
- Butho Vuthela – Ethembeni Bambelela
- Ntokozo Ngongoma – Izindlela Zakhe
- Nathi Sithole – Baba Mlondolozi
- Jumbo Nyangiwe – Makabongwe Ujesu
This year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards will be broadcast on SABC 2 on Sunday, 3 December at 7:30 pm.
