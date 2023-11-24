PODCAST: In conversation with award-winning voice-over artist and TV presenter Carol Ofori

In this week's edition of 'Slaying With Asa,' we feature an exclusive interview with the acclaimed voice-over artist Carol Ofori.

Slaying With Asa never disappoints when it comes to feeding you with news that match your taste. As usual, the show brings you nothing but exclusive news and, as you know, if we don’t bring you some juicy gossip from your favourite celebrities, then we are having a one-on-one conversation with them, letting them spill all the beans about their lives and upcoming projects and also take you into their personal lives.

Our guest for this week is none other than Carol Ofori, who has done a multiple of things in the arts industry and has won multiple awards as her work is being recognised both locally and internationally.

During the interview, she mentioned a lot of things about her work and also about herself that you may find interesting.

Carol Ofori. Picture: Picture: Instagram@CarolOfori

About Carol Ofori

Ofori is a seasoned, international award-winning voice-over artist, award-winning radio presenter, TV host and motivational speaker.

She also has her own shows on East Coast Radio every weekday between 9am-12pm and also works on a website called Ratings For Schools with her husband – a website which helps parents find the best schools for their kids based on a bunch of different factors, and lastly, she has also appeared in Disney+’s Kizazi Moto.

Carol Ofori with her Children’s book ‘The African Adventures of Sena and Katlego’. Picture: Instagram@CarolOfori

Children’s book series

Certainly, it’s evident that Ofori is a versatile talent, excelling in various areas simultaneously.

Beyond her notable achievements, she has also delved into the realm of literature. Specifically, she has authored a series of children’s books called The African Adventures Of Sena and Katlego.

This choice to venture into writing books stemmed from her challenge in finding African stories to read to her son, Sena, who the books are named after.

In this special interview, you will discover everything you are curious to learn about Ofori’s journey. Perhaps, you might even pick up a thing or two from the insights she shares throughout the entire episode.

