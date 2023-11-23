Sour grapes? Mrs SA First Princess, Pearl Nikolic, steps down 6 days after pageant crowning

The Mrs South Africa organisation announced on Thursday afternoon that the runner-up to the Mrs SA crown, Pearl Nicolic, had resigned.

A mere six days after the new Mrs South Africa was crowned at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, one of her princesses has resigned from her role.

33-year-old Tshego Gaelae was crowned as the new Mrs South Africa on Friday 17 November. Skeem Saam actress, Pearl Nikolic, 31, took the first runner-up spot, while 47-year-old entrepreneur, Noeline Rajbally, from Durban was announced as the second runner-up.

The trio’s reign together was short-lived, however, as The Mrs South Africa organisation announced in a statement on Instagram on Thursday afternoon that the 2023 first princess, Nikolic had decided to step down.

“Today, Mrs South Africa bids a bittersweet farewell to our 2023 First Princess, Pearl Nikolic, following her decision to step down to pursue her personal commitments and ministerial calling.

“Her presence will be missed, but she has our full understanding and heartfelt support. We wish Pearl every success in her own journey, knowing she’ll forever remain a part of the Mrs South Africa sisterhood, “ the statement read.

Taking to her own Instagram account, Pearl also shared her resignation letter in which she explained the reason for her decision to step down as First Princess.

“While my journey with the Mrs South Africa Organisation has been truly rewarding, I regret to inform you that, at this juncture, I do not believe that I can commit the necessary time required to manage the responsibilities of the first princess diligently.

“Through the collective charitable efforts of my fellow contestants and my own philanthropic work in recent months, I have come to realise that my sincere dedication lies in advancing my ministerial endeavours and contributing to further community growth,” part of her letter read.

A new princess crowned

After Nikolic’s resignation, second-runner up Noeline Rajbally stepped into the role of First Princess, while Theresa Maluluke from Limpopo was crowned as the Second Princess.

According to Mrs SA’s statement, Maluluke’s succession to second princess was done in accordance with the final judgment results as audited by PKF Octagon.

“Noeline and Theresa embody values of kindness, humour, and determination, which will stand them in excellent stead throughout the year ahead.

“We look forward to an exciting new chapter led by our 2023 Queen Tshego Gaelae, as well as Noeline and Theresa, as we continue our mission of bringing hope and empowerment to others,” the statement concluded.

Pearl Nicolic congratulates new princess Theresa Maluluke

After the announcement was made on social media, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages for Maluluke.

Nikolic also congratulated the newly appointed princess: “Talk about the perfect fit… @theresa_maluleke I know you will do exceptionally great and shine that kingdom flag high sis. It has been an honour sharing this journey with you. Will always be out here whenever you need me. Reign with honour and favour. Glory to Glory,” she wrote.

