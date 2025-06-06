‘Feels like going back to my favourite uncle’s house’: Tumi Morake on returning to JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival

The festival will be held in Cape Town later in June.

Award-winning comedian Tumi Morake is set to headline the 26th edition of the JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival.

The festival will be held at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town from 17 to 29 June.

Speaking to The Citizen, Morake, who is based in Atlanta, USA, said she is looking forward to reconnecting with audiences.

“It feels like going back to my favourite uncle’s house after a long time!

“I am looking forward to one of the best audiences in this country and having a good time,” she said.

A full-circle moment for Tumi Morake

Morake said returning to the JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival is a full-circle moment and described it as a great platform for both seasoned and upcoming comedians.

“It’s a mixed bag of goodies that gives everyone a chance to shine. You perform for audience sizes you don’t normally get to, so you sharpen your skills.

“Also, it is a great platform to get your name out there and share a stage with international acts.”

The 26th edition of the JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival features a line-up of both international and local stars, including Robby Collins, Kagiso Mokgadi, Charlie Caper, Baccalà Clown Emo, and Loukmaan and Friends.

Morake is one of the leading names in South African comedy. She has won several awards, including the Savanna Comics’ Choice Award, and has been named a Free State Icon.

In 2018, she made history as the first African woman to appear in a Netflix comedy special, Just For Laughs Festival, which was streamed globally the following year.

After spending the past few years in the United States, she says the experience has sharpened her comedy without changing its core.

“Living in the US has taught me the value of cultural context and research — understanding Ebonics and references makes a big difference.

“It has also taught me to appreciate how well-versed we are in American politics. But the more true I am to my South African roots, the more audiences lean in.”

Morake said she enjoys performing at home, particularly because of South Africa’s rich linguistic diversity.

“Switching language lanes is the thing I miss most when I’m away. In one South African set, you can go through half the country’s official languages!”

