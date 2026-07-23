Soul star Teeks on music, coming out and authenticity

Teeks talks about Māori identity, authenticity, his emotive music, coming out publicly, and performing in South Africa.

Imagine a vinyl album on a record player. The stylus lowers onto the grooves, and the unmistakable crackle follows. The lights are dimmed; the fireplace is licking flames. Through the speakers, music that’s sensual, powerfully authentic and haunting at the same time draws your spirit in.

It’s Teeks, and tonight, it’s you, him and the long dark, sometimes ever so bright, teatime of the soul (apologies to Douglas Adams).

Drama and hyperbole aside, New Zealand’s hottest Māori export has taken South Africa and the world into his confidence since releasing his debut half a decade ago.

Teeks heads to South Africa to headline the Parklive festival in Emmarentia on 30 August, followed by a national tour shortly after.

Vogue called him the male version of Adele, but comparisons are odious because, frankly, he’s on another level altogether.

It’s not just the tunes, but his words that do the heavy lifting, and he traces them straight back to his mother tongue.

“I’m Māori, indigenous to New Zealand. My first language is Te Reo Māori, and our language is very poetic and metaphoric,” he said. “I’m a very visual storyteller. When I’m writing songs, I have a vision in my mind, and I like to tell the story almost like painting a picture.”

Writing music begins visually

It was not always that way, though, he said.

“When I started out writing songs, I thought all you needed was a good melody, something catchy. It wasn’t until later that I discovered the power of the pen and how much weight words can carry,” he said.

“If you’re able to match the right words to the right melody and the right chord, that combination is the closest thing you can get to magic.”

He does not prescribe what any of it should mean, either.

“We’re all different, and we all come from different walks of life, but we have shared experiences,” he said. “I don’t think I want people to feel a specific feeling. As long as they feel something, that’s all that matters to me.”

‘My Boy’ is a powerful anthem to being true to yourself. Picture Supplied

It’s an honesty that’s most notable on his more recent single My Boy, a tender portrait of masculinity and sexuality set against striking images of Māori and Polynesian men.

It also marked the first time Teeks spoke publicly about his sexuality, although he said the song is about something much bigger than revealing himself.

“Beyond sexuality and identity, it is authenticity. I think it comes with age. You care less and less about what other people might think. It’s the absence of fear,” he said. “I don’t want to get to the end of the road and have any regrets, so why not just put it all out there?”

No regrets; live authentically

It was a giant leap into the spotlight for a self-confessed introvert, and it was never meant as an announcement, so to speak.

“It wasn’t because I felt like it was necessary to tell people or make it known. I am naturally quite a private person. It was never really appealing to me to just tell people my business,” he said.

“But I got tired of over-explaining myself. And it’s bigger than myself. There are so many people who might struggle with their own sexuality or identity, and being able to see someone living their truth is important to wake us up from skewed social conditioning.”

“We’re all trying to figure it out,” he said. “I don’t have the answers. But what I can do is remain true to myself and be as authentic as possible. All I do when I wake up is be authentic and do what brings me joy. At least, that’s what I try to do most days.”

On stage is where all of it comes together.

Teeks’ performances have become legendary not only for their intensity, but the energy exchange between him and the audience.

“I love singing live. It’s my favourite part of doing what I do,” he said. “I have been trying to make it over to South Africa for such a long time, and we’ve finally been able to make it happen.

“I want to put on a good show and take people on a journey,” he said.

It will be a ride through his platinum debut album Something To Feel, his back catalogue, and new material nobody has heard yet.

“I just finished recording a new album, so there’ll be some new music in the mix as well, which I’m excited to play live for the first time.”