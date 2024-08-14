Fierce competition in SAMA 2024 Record of the Year nominations

The full list of SAMA 2024 nominees is yet to be released.

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RiSA Audio Visual (RAV) Music Video of the Year awards.

Celebrating its 30th edition, the SAMAs continue to honour the best in South African music.

This year’s nominees for the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year include standout tracks released between 15 April 2023 and 14 April 2024.

ALSO READ: Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies

Nominees include Tyler ICU’s smash hit Mnike, featuring Tumelo.za, DJ Maphorisa, and others, as well as Tyla‘s chart-topping single Water.

These tracks, along with other popular songs from artists like DJ Stokie, Kabza De Small, and Mellow & Sleazy, are vying for the coveted awards.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees for the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RAV Music Video of the Year awards, highlighting the importance of artist recognition, especially as the SAMAs mark their 30th anniversary.

He also emphasised the role of fans in the awards process, encouraging them to vote for their favourites to make the event truly memorable.

“It is with great pride that I salute all the artists who have been shortlisted as nominees for the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RAV Music Video of the Year awards. Artist recognition is an important and significant pat on the back, and we continue this tradition in our 30th year of existence. It is beautiful to see how music and artists have evolved over the years.

“I would like to encourage music lovers to play their part by voting for their favourites – what good is an award ceremony without the input of the fans?

“We look forward to a memorable SAMA as we mark 30 years of existence, and so the journey has begun towards the celebration.”

Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year nominees

RiSA Audio Visual (RAV) Music Video of the Year nominees

NOW READ: Spotify to pay homage to Cape Town with Mother of Music event