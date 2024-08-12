Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies

The legendary TV and radio presenter passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning. She was battling cancer.

Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died.

The 52-year-old legendary TV and radio presenter passed away in the Parklands Hospital, Johannesburg i the early hours of Monday morning. She was battling lung cancer.

Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, confirmed the tragic news on X.

Privacy

“It is with a heavy heart that we, the Nkambule and Mbokazi family, announce the passing of our dearly beloved Ms Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards and Ukhozi FM radio personality.

“She departed to be with the Lord; early hours of 12 August 2024, at Parklands Hospital. We are grateful for all the prayers, love, and support we received throughout her illness. The family would appreciate privacy as we navigate this challenging time,” Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule said.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Passes Away pic.twitter.com/3lzRtpFtSe — Ambassador of SA Gospel Music (@NeoModihapula) August 12, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘May I never give up’ – Zanele Mbokazi following cancer diagnosis

Lung cancer

Mbokazi was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Since going public with her health issues, she had an outpouring of support from fans and media personalities.

Mbokazi reportedly started getting sick in April this year and underwent surgery after experiencing shortness of breath.

Mpendulo Nkambule, shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on Ukhozi FM, where Mbokazi hosted the gospel show, Eshilo, on Sundays.

Prayer

Earlier this year, gospel artists and preachers hosted a prayer for Mbokazi’s recovery at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton.

The attendance list included legendary gospel singers and preachers like Rebecca Malope, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Sfiso Mabuza, Solly Mahlangu, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, and others

The Crown Gospel Music Awards salutes and celebrates excellence within the Gospel Music Industry in South Africa and beyond.

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina invited to take part in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant [VIDEO]