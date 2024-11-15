Former ‘Idols SA’ judge Randall Abrahams changes perceptions at Comedy Central’s Roast of Pearl Thusi

Abrahams’ time on IdolsSA fermented strong perceptions about who he is, making it hard to imagine him in a playful environment.

If for whatever reason one had to pick an ideal candidate from the people who judged Idols SA to be part of a Comedy Central Roast, Randall Abrahams would most likely be the last pick.

The unlikely is happening as the longest-serving judge on the singing show will be part of the upcoming roast of media personality Pearl Thusi.

Known as the often emotionless, piercingly honest adjudicator with a poker face stationed on the Idols SA judging panel, Abrahams’ time on the show fermented strong perceptions about who he is, making it hard to imagine him in a relaxed playful environment.

He said he accepted the invitation to be part of the roast of Thusi because of the aforementioned stigma about who he is.

“Adding a bit of a twist, you know, is interesting. I think it will be fun,” Abrahams told The Citizen.

He said the challenge about shaking off perceptions brewed on TV is because the medium is so close to home.

“With television, you’re in someone’s home, they have an appointment with you. Especially after 20 years, they imagine that they know you, but that’s only a specific context,” he said.

“People are going to find it really difficult if they meet you in person not to have a certain perception, but over time, depending, their perception will change.”

Comedy taste

Despite the abovementioned notions about his personality, Abrahams does have a funny bone.

He attended Somizi Mhlongo’s roast and enjoyed it and he’s watched international classic roasts like that of musician Frank Sinatra which he also liked.

On his favourite style of comedy, the former music executive said:

“Put it this way, I enjoy comedy that isn’t really meant to be funny. So like Larry David for example,” he shared.

But he attended the overt Kevin Hart performance during his South African show. “I actually went to Kevin Hart, it was good.”

It’s one thing to enjoy some comedy but to be in a combative space such as a roast is not for the light hearted; there was evidence of this during the roast of Mhlongo when most of the panellists went a tad too hard on fellow panellist Ntsiki Mazwai.

Abrahams said he didn’t ponder on this fact when he was approached to be part of Thusi’s roast.

“It’s a roast, right? I’ve watched the local shows, I’ve watched the international shows and I guess I know what I’m in for,” he said.

“I’m sure they’ve [other roast panellists] got a lot more rubber under the feet than I have, but again, I guess if one doesn’t put yourself out there and try new things you’re never going to learn.”

Roasting Pearl Thusi

The Comedy Central Roast of Thusi will be recorded at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre on Thursday 21 November and will be broadcast on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) on 8 December.

There will be a cocktail of roasters on the night, from seasoned comedian and filmmaker David Kau to the eccentric Zodwa Wabantu and the playful Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng. The panellists are expected to tear into each other and the main woman, Thusi.

“Many of our panellists are controversial in their own right, so it will be interesting to see them trying to roast Pearl, who is no slouch in the clapback stakes,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa, and Lead at BET International, Monde Twala.

Abrahams wouldn’t be part of the roast if he didn’t have a relationship with Thusi on some level. “We chat from time to time and obviously I know the comedy central team. When they reached out I thought it would be great,” he said.

“Hopefully I can roast people and they can roast me and I think people will look forward to people having the opportunity to say things to me about how they perceive me and what they perceive from my television career.”

Man of many hats

Being part of Thusi’s Comedy Central roast epitomises Abrahams’ diversity and his open-mindedness.

He is currently at Telkom where he oversees the entity’s digital solutions business division.

In the role, which he’s been in for just over a year, Abrahams develops Telkom’s platform business in non-connectivity products like fintech, advertising, content, Smart Homes and small business enterprise solutions.

On top of being the longest standing judge on the singing reality show, Abrahams was also the managing director for the Universal Music Africa Group in South Africa.

He has worked as a station manager at Good Hope FM and YFM and as a public, commercial radio general manager at the SABC.

He was also the CEO of the South African Music Awards (Samas). For a person who studied political science, he has shown his range in the positions he’s held.

“I guess from a very young age I was always interested in media. I was following media, I was very into music. I was always reading,” said the long-time avid radio listener.

He doesn’t underplay his fortune. Luck is when preparation meets opportunity, and Abrahams has seemingly been equipped with the necessary skills when the time demands it.

“I’ve been very very lucky and I’ve always been at places and spaces where you know boundaries are being pushed.”

His current role seems a culmination of the work and the roles he’s had previously.

“It explains that I always try and find myself in places where there are new and exciting things happening. I think for me that’s an important part of what I’ve been lucky to do.”

“I don’t enjoy complacency,” he said.

