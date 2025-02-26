Latest streaming trends reveal local is lekker for South African audiences

Research conducted by BB Media shows that within subscription streaming services, DStv streaming service leads as of Q3 2024.

The latest streaming trends have shown that South Africans prefer watching local content as they ditch international streaming platforms for more local platforms.

Research conducted by BB Media, a global data science company, shows that within subscription streaming services, DStv streaming service leads with a net penetration of 16% as of Q3 2024. Showmax trails with 11%, while Netflix follows closely at 10%.

BB Media tracks more than 500 streaming platforms available in South Africa, where only seven are local: DStv, Showmax, SABC+, eVOD, Todazon, AfriDocs and Freevision Play.

Despite being few, the platforms cater to a significant portion of South African audiences. Most of these platforms offer a free or free with-ads option, and one (SABC+) is a public broadcaster.

The local preference

According to BB Media, South African audiences strongly favour home-grown entertainment. Among those who have watched online content in the past three months, 76% said they had streamed local content during that period.

Among viewers who consume local content, Action ranks as the top genre (76%), followed by Crime (57%) and Romance (47%).

Meanwhile, those who haven’t watched local content recently prefer Adventure (82%), Action (82%) and Drama (78%).

BB Media reports that South Africa offers 259 local movies and 55 local series titles. In contrast, over 15 000 titles originate from the US. Locally produced content is diverse, with 13% of South African titles in the Comedy genre.

Meanwhile, for US content, documentaries lead with 14%. When considering all available content in the country, Drama stands out as the dominant genre, accounting for 23% of titles.

Illegal streaming

Piracy continues to be a challenge in South Africa’s streaming landscape. Illegal platforms hold a 13% market share, with Goojara leading at 12% penetration.

Many consumers turn to these services due to financial constraints. This highlights a significant opportunity for platforms to expand ad-supported offerings and attract cost-conscious viewers.

Cost concerns are a major factor among former Netflix subscribers. When asked why they cancelled, 40% cited financial difficulties, and 27% said the platform was simply too expensive.

This also explains the success of competitors like Showmax, which, as of the last month of 2024, only cost $4,83 (R89) on average, compared to Netflix’s $6,75 (R124) price point.

