Lwah Ndlunkulu on ‘Mnakwethu’ and dreams to feature Rihanna in sophomore album

Lwah recently released a new single about love and betrayal.

Ahead of her sophomore album, multi-award-winning vocalist Lwah Ndlunkulu has released a new single titled Mnakwethu.

The track offers a glimpse into what fans can expect from her highly anticipated second album.

The single explores the emotional highs and lows of umjolo (dating) and the difficult choices that come with love and betrayal.

Speaking to The Citizen, Lwah said her love for love itself and the experiences of her close friends played a huge role in shaping the song.

“I really love love, and a lot of the inspiration comes from conversations with my close friends. When we talk, and they share their experiences, I take inspiration from them,” she added.

Mnakwethu, meaning sister wife, captures the pain and frustration of suspecting infidelity, as Lwah sings about a partner who barely calls or posts about her on social media.

“Love can be beautiful, but it can also bring pain, and I wanted to capture that duality in Mnakwethu. The message is that people should embrace love, and when in a relationship, they should openly express their happiness in the era of ‘forever yena’,” Lwah said.

ALSO READ: Percussionist Sterra Lucas launches a new musical journey after 20 years

Lwah on Ambitions to feature Rihanna

Lwah is also working on a new album and hopes to feature Barbadian superstar Rihanna.

However, she said she cannot share more details about the album at the moment.

She added: “But I am in the studio cooking ushun oshisayo nje [a hit song], and I am so excited about the album. I would love to feature Rihanna— she’s one of my idols,” she added.

Lwah’s debut single achieved great success, winning multiple awards, including Record of the Year (for Paris) and Best Afro-Pop Album at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

NOW READ: ‘There will never be a Tumi and The Volume reunion’: Stogie T after being announced as a guest for 340ml’s reunion shows