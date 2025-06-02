From Tembisa to the world: Pantsula dance group to feature in Coldplay music video

Coldplay invited the Tembisa Red Devils to appear in the rock band's latest music video.

The Tembisa Red devils pose for a photo before flying out to the US. Picture: @pantsulamsola/X

South African dance group The Tembisa Red Devils have travelled to the US to appear in a Coldplay music video.

The group’s manager confirmed to The Citizen that they will be shooting the video in the coming days.

“We have been invited for a Coldplay and Chris Martin music video in Las Vegas, Nevada,” Tembisa Red Devils member Solly Phahlamohlaka wrote on X, replying to a post by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, wishing them well on their trip to the US.

Thank you so much🙏🙏✍️✍️My Premier🙏🙏we are going to make Gauteng and South Africa 🇿🇦 proud 🙏🙏🙏We have been Invited for Coldplay and Chris Martin Music Video In Las Vegas Nevada 🙏🙏🙏🙏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 @Lesufi — Pantsula KingPin Msola (@pantsulamsola) June 1, 2025

The dance crew were established in 2000 with eight members, but four pulled out. The remaining members registered the group and became what is today known as the Tembisa Red Devils.

In 2021, they participated in France’s Got Talent, where they reached the finals. In 2018, the Tembisa Red Devils won a significant title for their Pantsula dance in the Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival.

Tembisa Red devils in the US

Members of the dance crew jetted out of the country on Friday, wearing South African colours. After landing, the group members posted footage of themselves enjoying their time in the US.

Live In USA 🇺🇸 All The Way From South Africa 🇿🇦 🇿🇦🇿🇦✍️✍️History In The Making Tembisa Red Devils Pantsula Entertainment⚡️⚡️⚡️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🙏🙏🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻✍️✍️✍️✍️ Amapantsula Ajabulile 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦Globilazing Pantsula Culture @CyrilRamaphosa @Lesufi @matomekopano @Julius_S_Malema @ProudlySA pic.twitter.com/Hd96nbympu June 2, 2025

From Winnie Mandela Tembisa 1632 To USA 🇺🇸 Las Vegas Nevada To Dance Isipantsula Representing our country South Africa 🇿🇦 Thank You God🙏🙏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦Amen🙏🙏 @CyrilRamaphosa @Julius_S_Malema @Lesufi @matomekopano @GaytonMcK pic.twitter.com/B9efP3juUd — Pantsula KingPin Msola (@pantsulamsola) May 31, 2025

In one video, the members are seen at a Tesla charging station and also in an eatery enjoying some of the US’ fast food.

In touch with the community

In 2023, the group celebrated two decades in the entertainment industry with an event in their community, in Ivory Park, Gauteng.

“We would not be here without the love and encouragement of our community,” Phahlamohlaka told Kempton Express.

“This celebration is a testament to the power of unity and the belief that anything is possible when you pursue your dreams passionately.”

