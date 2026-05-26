Why Mauritius is secretly Africa’s most exciting horse-racing destination right now

While most visitors come for Mauritius' beaches, the island's real heartbeat is at the historic Champ de Mars Racecourse.

When most people think of Mauritius, they picture beaches, honeymoon resorts and endless blue water. What they do not picture is thousands of people screaming at racehorses while clutching betting slips like their lives depend on it.

But honestly, that is exactly what makes the island so fun.

During my visit to Port Louis, I quickly discovered that horse racing is not just a sport here. It is a full lifestyle. A social event. A family tradition. And for many locals, probably more serious than politics.

The moment you arrive at the iconic Champ de Mars Racecourse, the energy completely changes. The calm island atmosphere disappears and suddenly everybody is talking about horses, odds and who is about to win big money.

Locals come dressed up, families arrive together and tourists instantly get pulled into the chaos. Even if you know absolutely nothing about horse racing, within minutes you somehow find yourself emotionally invested in a horse called Thunder King or Silver Spirit.

Roaring crowds, flying hooves, and pure island energy at Mauritius’ historic Champ de Mars Racecourse – where horse racing becomes the island’s biggest, loudest party. Picture: Supplied

And yes, I also placed a bet. Did I know what I was doing? Absolutely not. Did I still believe I was about to become rich? Also yes.

What makes racing in Mauritius different is how deeply rooted it is in the culture. The Champ de Mars Racecourse is more than just a sporting venue.

Opened in 1812, it is the oldest racecourse in the southern hemisphere and one of the island’s most historic landmarks. Even Mauritius’ independence celebrations were once hosted there.

But race day does not feel old fashioned at all. It feels alive.

From glamorous locals and families cheering trackside to wide-eyed tourists frantically placing bets, racing day transforms the calm paradise into an electrifying social spectacle. Thami Kwazi unpacks why it’s quickly becoming the island’s most exciting experience. Picture: Supplied

The sound of the bell ringing before a race, the roaring crowds and the dramatic final seconds as horses sprint toward the finish line honestly feel like something out of a movie. One minute people are calmly eating snacks in the VIP suites and the next they are screaming at jockeys like football fans during a World Cup final.

Here are five things every tourist should know about horse racing in Mauritius.

First, it is the island’s unofficial national obsession. Locals know the horses, jockeys and trainers the same way football fans know their favourite teams.

Second, the fashion is part of the experience. Race day style is a big deal and everybody arrives looking effortlessly glamorous.

Third, betting is half the fun. Even first timers get caught up in the excitement of trying their luck.

Fourth, the history is incredible. Racing has been part of Mauritian culture for more than 200 years.

Most visitors come to Mauritius for the beaches. But the real heartbeat of the island is at the Champ de Mars Racecourse – the oldest in the southern hemisphere and home to Africa’s most passionate horse racing scene. Picture: Supplied

And finally, it gives tourists something beaches cannot. It shows you the real personality of Mauritius beyond the luxury resorts.

Because while the beaches are beautiful, the racetrack is where the island truly comes alive.