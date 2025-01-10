Gayton McKenzie on Doc Shebeleza: ‘His music, laughter and legacy will continue to resonate in our hearts’

Tributes have poured in for Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza, following his passing. Picture: @CastAsItIs/X

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has sent his condolences to the Bogopane family following the passing of Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane on Thursday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless fans whose lives he touched,” said McKenzie in a statement.

“South Africa has lost not only a music legend but a compassionate soul whose contributions to our cultural heritage and community upliftment will not be forgotten.

His music, laughter and legacy will continue to resonate in our hearts.”

Doc Shebeleza’s passing was confirmed to The Citizen by his manager and Bogopane family spokesperson Shakes Mavundla.

“He passed on at 10 in the morning,” said Mavundla on Thursday.

In what will be described as a dark week for Kwaito after singer Winnie Khumalo died on Monday, Doc Shebeleza’s passing shocked many. Just like Khumalo, Doc Shbeleza was 51 years old at the time of his passing.

Doc Shebeleza

From an early age, Doc Shebeleza was exposed to diverse musical influences, from kwaito to traditional South African music, which would later shape his artistic journey.

In 1995, he released his debut album, Shebeleza, which featured the iconic hit Ghets Ghetsa.

This success was followed by the album S’kumfete, which included another hit track of the same name.

Over the years, he cemented his legacy with three more albums: Tiger (1997), Ebumnandini (2000), and Jiva Yoyo (2001).

In recognition of his contributions to the genre, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

In his first big hit, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest paid homage to the late Kwaito artist naming his hit track after Doc Shebeleza.

Tributes pour in

Political party RISE Mzansi was one of the first to release a statement paying tribute to the artist.

“A pioneer of the kwaito genre, Doc Shebeleza’s hits like Ghets Ghetsa, S’kumfete, and Ebumnandini made a lasting impact,” it said in a brief statement.

“His bold voice and influence on South African music will never be forgotten. As we mourn, we celebrate his legacy. His dedication to music and community continues to inspire.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters also paid tribute to Doc Shebeleza.

“The EFF honours Doc Shebeleza as a revolutionary artist whose music inspired joy and hope and as a humanitarian who devoted his life to the empowerment of others. His contribution to South African culture will forever be cherished.”

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) also said it was saddened by the passing of the loved-Kwaito artist.

“Samro is saddened by the passing of Kwaito music composer Victor ‘Doc Shebeleza’ Bogopane. Samro expresses heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the broader music industry.

