Msaki: Still closed for business, but definitely not a retired musician

Msaki said 2025 will not be the year she returns to music, although she will make a few appearances.

Msaki has reiterated that she’s still not ready to return to music, but this doesn’t mean she has retired. Picture: msaki_za/Instagram

Speaking directly to her fans through a platform that allows content creators to distribute newsletters to their audience, Msaki reiterated her hiatus from the industry but said she had not retired from music.

Early in 2023, the award-winning singer-songwriter said she would be taking a break from the music industry and being in the limelight following reports of an affair between her and new Big Brother Mzansi host, Smash Afrika.

Afrika’s wife, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa is the daughter of actress Rami Chuene. The affair made headlines, leading to Msaki’s withdrawal from the industry.

Nearly two years after that announcement, Msaki has told her fans that she’s still not ready to return to music, but is open to making connections through various initiatives centred on art.

Msaki closed for business, but not retired

“When I shared that I would be taking a hiatus, some publications went with sensational headlines about me quitting and again that was never once said by me,” wrote the singer.

In December last year, Msaki hosted the Camagu in Symphony: 10 Years of Gratitude concert at Tshwane’s SunBet Arena.

Leading up to the concert, she did a handful of interviews with different media, and she kept on being asked about her immediate future in her career.

“I answered clearly,” she said in her letter.

“‘Not right now, but I intend on engaging the music industry and other spaces in the following ways…’. I further clarified: ‘My focus right now is on my songwriting career, finding, archiving and reworking my grandfather’s songs, more structure building for independent artists through ALTBLKcontinua, strategizing for my next 10 years, my visual art, the wellness and creativity space Misimu Life, Fetch Your Life Foundation’”

“Where in this communication do I say that I have quit music?” she asked.

The revered songwriter said her words were misconstrued by the media. “I also find it reckless reporting for such a detailed and clear answer to be turned into a reductive and irresponsible headline for clickbait,” she averred.

To give further clarity, Msaki said 2025 will not be the year she returns to music, although there are a few appearances she will make.

“I am closed for commercial bookings for 2025. I will be making one or two special appearances for close friends and partners in my creative community, but in general, won’t be available for shows.”

In 2024 Msaki released Synthetic Hearts Part II, a collaborative project with fellow singer-songwriter Tubatsi Moloi.

The first instalment of Synthetic Hearts was released in 2023.

Msaki’s peace after concert

Speaking about the Camagu in Symphony: 10 Years of Gratitude concert at Tshwane’s SunBet Arena, the Ubomi Abumanga said hosting the concert left her with a sense of peace.

“In my spirit, I am settled. I believe we may have done something rather special together. We opened a gratitude portal and came together for more than just a concert, and the magic still lingers and keeps crackling and lightening and giving,” averred the singer.

“After this concert, I found myself in a very different place compared to how I felt when I announced my hiatus. The peace and lightness that one feels after your offering has been seen and received.

The concert was spearheaded by her and her team.

She sees 2025 as a year of sowing, serving, and falling in love with her art and being.

“Unlocking the romance that the ritual of practice and being has to offer and seeing where that leads. It’s a year for small, intimate gatherings and happenings with intention.”

“Maybe you won’t see me in mega concerts, but perhaps we can have a secret dinner where we share our new poems or a weekend away in the wilderness with campfire singing?”

