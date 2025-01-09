Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza reportedly dies after battling sickness

The 51-year-old Doc Shebeleza had to undergo surgery in December.

Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza has reportedly died following illness.

In what will be described as a dark week for Kwaito after singer Winnie Khumalo died on Monday, reports now allege that Doc Shebeleza has died, also at the age of 51.

The Citizen has reached out to Doc Shebeleza’s manager and his family spokesperson Shakes Mavundla for confirmation. The story will be updated once there’s a response.

Political party RISE Mzansi was one of the first to release a statement paying tribute to the artist.

“A pioneer of the kwaito genre, Doc Shebeleza’s hits like Ghets Ghetsa, S’kumfete, and Ebumnandini made a lasting impact,” said the brief statement.

“His bold voice and influence on South African music will never be forgotten. As we mourn, we celebrate his legacy. His dedication to music and community continues to inspire.”

December hospitalisation

Real name Victor Bogopane, Doc Shebeleza’s family asked the public for prayers for his wellbeing in the beginning of December after the 51-year-old was admitted to hospital.

“Mzansi, please put our kwaito legend, businessman, Amaha chairperson in your good blessed prayers, who continues to assist the poorest of the poorest in our beautiful country,” family spokesperson Mavundla told TimesLive at the time.

According to Mavundla, Doc Shebeleza spent time in ICU at a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Mavundla said the artist’s health scare was a surprise as he was preparing to host an event during the festive season.

“I’m shocked, as he was looking happy and healthy and preparing for the Aboguluvala event in Soweto, but we are hopeful he will make it after the operation.”

Doc Shebeleza was booked for surgery after being admitted.

Signs of recovery in December

The Kwaito artist’s family said he was showing signs of recovery following the operation.

“He’s doing well and he’s in good spirits. He’s under the doctor’s observation and might be discharged soon. We as family are in good spirits as well,” said Mavundla at the time.

