Gauteng MEC joins music industry as it mourns Winnie Khumalo

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of musician Winnie Khumalo. Her music and vibrant energy inspired both young and old,” said the MEC

Tributes have poured in for Winnie Khumalo since her passing. Picture: Winnie Khumalo/Facebook

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane said the late Winnie Khumalo’s music inspired the young and old.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of musician Winnie Khumalo. Her music and vibrant energy inspired both young and old,” said Chiloane.

Khumalo died on Tuesday afternoon on her way to hospital, family representative, Tshepi Akeepile, confirmed to SABC News hours after her death.

“It was her daughter that got back home to come and collect her so that she could be taken to the hospital. She tried to help her. Unfortunately, on their drive to the hospital, she passed away. When they arrived, they [medical staff] pronounced her dead,” said Akeepile.

ALSO READ: Winnie Khumalo, 51, dies en route to hospital

Prayers for Khumalo family

On Wednesday morning, Khumalo’s family released a statement shared by her daughter, Rethabile.

In his statement, Chiloane said their thoughts and prayers are with Reathabile and the rest of the Khumalo family.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, her daughter Rethabile who is also a musician, friends and all those who loved her music. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Khumalo’s former record label Kalawa Jazzmee released a statement which described her as an icon.

“A true icon, Winnie Khumalo made a remarkable contribution to the South African music scene, inspiring many with her powerful voice and unforgettable performances,” read the label’s statement.

“Her passion, talent, and dedication to her craft have left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of her fans. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) also said it was mourning Khumalo’s passing. “SAMRO expresses heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the broader music industry.”

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday morning DJ Cleo also empathised with Khumalo’s kids.

“I feel pain for the kids because of the relationship she had with her kids, they were close, and it was as though they were friends,” said Cleo.

On Tuesday, before news of Khumalo’s passing broke, Cleo shared a post of the singer with her daughter, announcing that she’ll be on his radio show The Eskhaleni Party this coming Friday, on Radio 2000.

ALSO READ: ‘You see Tyla, Winnie Khumalo was that for us growing up’ – DJ Cleo reflects on singer’s passing [VIDEO]

Last performance

Khumalo’s last official performance was on Cleo’s show which airs every Friday night.

“In fact, she didn’t want to perform her first single (Hey Laitie). I told her that she’s not a fan of Winnie Khumalo, but there are people like us who grew up on that song who loved it,” shared Cleo.

Khumalo released her first solo album called Hey Laitie, which was produced by Sello “Chicco” Twala at the tender age of 15.

“It was pre-recorded because of the crazy schedules of December, I recorded the performances around November.”

Cleo said he would’ve liked to broadcast the interview and performance with Khumalo late in December, but Khumalo was in hospital at the time.

“I spoke to her while she was in hospital in December, because the performance was supposed to be aired on 27 December, and I called her around 22 December.”

Real name Cleopas Monyepao, Cleo said this Friday’s show will be a tribute to the late singer.

NOW READ: Nomabotwe: Stepping into the spotlight with debut album after nearly two decades as backing vocalist