From reality TV to feature film: Nonhlanhla Dlamini on Joburg Film Festival directorial debut

Nonhlanhla Dlamini has made a name for herself as a director on some of the biggest TV shows on South African television, but the magnitude of making her debut in a feature film isn’t lost on her.

“It’s not every day that you step off from directing reality TV and then getting the opportunity to actually working on scripted and then a feature film. Thank you to the executive producers, I really appreciate it,” said Dlamini.

The director was speaking at the premiere of the film she directed, I Am King, on the second day of the seventh Joburg Film Festival.

The feature film that has a stellar cast is a dystopian thriller rooted in the complexities of modern-day Africa.

The cast is led by Sisanda Henna, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, and Florence Masebe who were all present at the premiere. I Am King is produced by Fertile Ground Studio.

Dlamini directorial work includes Khumbul’ Ekhaya, Date My Family and Mzansi Magic’s Abandoned.

Dlamini is the founder of Ndlovukazi Concepts which is behind reality shows such as Showmax’s Sports Wives and Cishe Ngafa on Mzansi Magic.

Dlamini on her film debut

Reflecting on her directorial debut, Dlamini spoke about the rarity of black women directors being on the receiving end of directorial opportunities.

“It’s rare. It’s very, very rare for black women in the industry to be given an opportunity as a feature film for their first time being scripted,” Dlamini said to applause inside the Theatre On the Square in Sandton.

Like a good director, Dlamini acknowledged the crew she worked with on the film.

“The crew held me, they held space for me. They encouraged me, they whispered in my ear to give me information,” averred Dlamini.

“They would go ‘yes we know in reality this is what you do, but don’t forget this is scripted, this is film. This is what we can do’ and they did that a lot,” shared the director.

Getting support

Dlamini said the actors were also constantly helping her throughout the production. Dlamini noted how Skeem Saam actress Masebe was dishing out advice to her while shooting.

“You’d be shocked how many times Florence would come in my corner and go ‘don’t forget that scripted we don’t…’ and so on, and I’d be like ‘guys, I think we need to do B-roll’ and she’d say ‘Babes, don’t forget, scripted’,” she said.

The sense of womanhood was present throughout the film, with the likes of actress Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala portraying powerful politicians and the film’s sound department being all women.

Depicting African spirituality

I Am King explores the complex challenges facing the African continent, with a sharp focus on Africa’s struggles with division and corruption — particularly with the healthcare system and identity in relation to spirituality.

There was a pace to the camera shots in the film — moving from one scene to the next rapidly. Explaining the choice of shots in the film, Dlamini said this was an attempt at portraying spirit.

“We wanted to portray the fact that spirit is a living and a dynamic force that is moving from one area to the next. A lot of times when we speak about spirit it is very static,” she said.

“Spirit moves in different ways, and I was looking to make spirit look like she is moving through spaces .” The Joburg Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday and will run until Sunday, 16 March.

More than 60 African and International feature films and documentaries and 43 short films are expected to be screened throughout the six-day cinematic festival.

On the opening night, festival curator Nhlanhla Ndaba told The Citizen that he wants attendees to leave with more curiosity and a willingness to challenge stereotypes.

“I want them to watch these films and question a lot of things that are happening. I always say documentaries are almost a window to the world. But films show us a reflection of ourselves.”

