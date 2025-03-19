What to watch this weekend: Love-packed horror, Nosferatu review

Dive into a horror film that blends timeless storytelling with modern themes. With a bit of Vampire on the side.

Robert Eggers’ 2024 adaptation of Nosferatu revisits the seminal 1922 silent film, infusing it with contemporary sensibilities while preserving its haunting essence.

Although it’s gotten critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, the film’s unsettling atmosphere

and disturbing imagery may not appeal to all viewers, including myself.

I enjoy a good vampires movie, but maybe I’ve romanticised how a vampire should look.

It left me with an eery and iffy feeling.

The Story

Set in 1830s Germany, the narrative centers on Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), a real estate agent dispatched to Transylvania to facilitate a property sale with the enigmatic Count Orlok (BillSkarsgård).

Unbeknown to Hutter, Orlok harbours a sinister obsession with his wife, Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp).

As Orlok returns to their hometown of Wisborg, he brings with him a devastating plague, compelling Ellen to confront the malevolent force threatening her community.

Cast a performance-distinguished ensemble

Bill Skgård as Count Orlok: Skarsgård delivers a chilling portrayal of the vampire, presenting a grotesque and rat-like appearance that deviates from traditional depictions. His transformation involved extensive prosthetics,

resulting in a visage that is both unsettling and memorable.

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter: Depp embodies Ellen with a blend of vulnerability, effectively conveying the character’s internal turmoil (and she has tons) and ultimate sacrifice.

Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter: Hoult portrays Thomas with earnestness, capturing his naivety and descent into horror as he uncovers Orlok’s true nare.

Willem Dafoe: as Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz: Dafoe lends gravitas as he does to anything he touches to the role of a scholar delving into the occult, adding critical insights into Orlok’s origins.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding: Taylor-Johnson offers a grounded performance as a sceptic fronting the supernatural, adding depth to the narrative.

Emma Corrin as Anna Harding: Corrin delivers a nuanced portrayal of Ellen’s friend, highlighting the cost of Orlok’s terror, and it has no end.

At its core, Nosferatu explores themes of sacrifice and the battle between good and evil.

Ellen’s journey underscores the concept of self-sacrifice for the greater good, as she confronts the darkness threatening her community.

However, the film’s disturbing imagery and slow pacing may not resonate with all audiences.

It’s a slow-burn horror.

Cinematic elements

Image supplied

Eggers’ meticulous attention to detail is evident in the film’s production design and cinematography.

The desaturated visuals and period-accurate settings immerse the audience bygone era, (which I loved, I’m a huge fan of period-themed cinema) enhancing the gothic ambiance.

The haunting score further amplifies the scenes of dread that permeate the storyline.

Oscar Wins:

Image supplied

Nosferatu won four Academy Awards in 2025 :

Best Cinematography:

Jarin Blaschke’s work captures the film’s eerie atmosphere with masterful use of light.

Best production design:

Craig Lathrop and Beatrice Brentnerová’s efforts recreate 19th-century Germany with meticulous detailing and they do this with excellent execution.

Best costume design:

Linda Muir’s authentic period costumes contribute significantly to the film’s immersive experience, something I appreciated.

Make-up and hairstyling:

David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton’s prosthetic work, particularly on Count Orlok, is innovative and unsettling. The character looks like a giant, hunchback, crumpled rodent.

While Nosferatu is a commendable homage to its silent film predecessor, its imagery and unsettling themes may not align with everyone’s preferences.

The film’s exploration of sacrifice and its atmospheric depth are award worthy, but may leave some viewers feeling more disturbed than entertained.

This movie is very dark.

Judge for yourself.