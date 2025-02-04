Ntokozo Mlaba: ‘Something has to be said about loving an industry that falls short of loving you back’ [VIDEO]

With his partner Nokuthula Sibisi, Mlaba founded Umphakathi Artists which exists to foster positive change in society through art

The disillusionment that many in the art world feel after realising the difficulty of making it is a reality that several can share.

It seems that the longer a person remains in the industry, the more cynical they become about the prospect of positive change.

“Something has to be said about loving an industry that always falls short of loving you back,” 23-year-old filmmaker Ntokozo Mlaba soberly tells The Citizen.

“And I think we owe it to industry aspirants to not only sell the glitz and glamour or moments of adulation as the be-all and end-all of this industry because that’s [a] fallacy.”

Mlaba has been in the industry for eight years, during which time he’s made three short films and done some TV acting.

ALSO READ: Ntokozo Mlaba: A man who wears many artistic hats

Oversaturated industry

He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree but put aside his degree to look for work in the creative space. Soon, he realised that work in the creative industry is hard to come by because of oversaturation.

“The barrier to entry is low, so many people are trying to get in. Eventually, I started using my degree and applying for jobs in that field, but I didn’t have much success,” he shared.

Despite the industry’s challenges, Mlaba has committed to pursuing his creative convictions in a nuanced and shrewder way.

“It’s tough, and having a backup and considering multiple income streams doesn’t mean you’re selling out. It just ensures that you’re not desperate because I feel the industry has preyed on people’s desperation for as long as it has existed,” he said.

He has encouraged artists to invest in themselves and their future through education.

“I’m meant to be in the creative space. However, I hope I can play a part among the people contributing to the industry’s policy reformation to ensure fair remuneration structures exist,” averred Mlaba.

“The reason why people can be exploited in space is because of a lack of knowledge and a lack of repercussions because the industry is not regulated.”

ALSO READ: Saga writes open letters to department to intervene in actors’ plight [VIDEO]

Mlaba: The activist

Mlaba has a sense of activism that would make former struggle heroes gleam with pride.

Through his creative NPO, Umphakathi Artists, Mlaba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South African Guild of Actors (Saga), which is leading the push for the performers’ protection amendment bill to be signed.

“I am a part of the Independent Producers Organisations that, among many things, engages with the minister of arts on the structures and policies of our industry to lobby for a better creative space to thrive as producers and industry employees,” he shared.

With his partner Nokuthula Sibisi, Mlaba founded Umphakathi Artists, which he said exists to foster positive social change through art.

The NPO contributes to the local artistic landscape, builds communities, enables accessibility, and promotes social cohesion in various communities nationwide.

“We do this through a number of programs, including the Community Biskop Screenings where we curate and facilitate film screenings in underserved communities and townships, providing African children with access to a cinematic experience”

The NPO also facilitates school extracurricular art programs through its H/ours initiative, which offers drama and filmmaking sessions.

“We provide support for artists and aim to grow the community of artists that exist in South Africa through information sharing and programs that contribute to the overall growth of industry aspirants,” shared Mlaba.

Mlaba has also begun volunteering with the Lawyers of Arts South Africa, who are in the process of obtaining a license to offer pro-bono services to the most vulnerable artists and general artists in need of legal services.

ALSO READ: Saga chairperson Jack Devnarain slams Ramaphosa for being ‘forced’ to send Bills to ConCourt

Impact-driven work

US iconic singer Nina Simone believed that an artist’s duty is to reflect the times they live in.

The filmmaker who hails from Boksburg in Ekurhuleni shares this belief; it is palpable in his films even without saying it.

“I don’t think there’s a way to completely avoid society’s issues because they’re part and parcel of the communities in which we exist, whether you’re making a romance or a comedy.

“I think the reality of the world the story is set in can always be drawn down to social and political matters,” he says sagely.

In 2022, Mlaba released the short film To Be Seen, which is about a teenage girl struggling with self-image issues.

Last year, together with his team, he released a 12-minute short film, The Passage, which dealt with Gender-Based Violence (GBV) within communities.

He says the films are serving their purpose simply by existing.

“That’s a point worth making. But I also think it’s about what the forms are supposed to achieve. The work I’m creating is very impact-driven—addressing issues affecting our communities. And all I can really do is hope that it’s being received well.

The two aforementioned works are part of a trilogy which tackles society’s social ills.

“The third part is currently in research and development, and there hasn’t been any confirmation about shooting this year yet. But honestly, it all comes down to financing. Once that’s locked in, we’ll be ready to shoot anytime.”

Those who have watched Mlaba’s work are moved by how he tackles serious issues in a society that has yet to figure out how to deal with them.

“I’m really excited to keep creating because these offerings feel like just a microcosm of what my career could become. If it really evolves the way I hope, I’m excited to keep telling stories that define me as a storyteller and enable me to express myself in new ways.”

To Be Seen was accepted into numerous film festivals. In 2022, it won Best Narrative Short at the Blackboard International Film Festival and received a special mention for its direction at the Eastern Europe Film Festival.

“As for how people have engaged with my work, it’s been honestly really gratifying. More than anything, I think what you want when you create something is for people to have an opinion. The worst thing would be if people were indifferent,” said Mlaba.

Distribution challenges

Sunshine Cinema licensed his documentary A Shadow of the Liberation last year.

The film explores people’s widespread disillusionment with the governing party and the harsh reality that citizens face during election years when promises are made but not always kept.

Unlike his other works, the doccie is available on YouTube.

Mlaba says one of the significant challenges is distribution.

“From a financial standpoint, we want to see a return on the project. But from an impact standpoint, we need to figure out how to measure whether the work is truly making a difference,” he says.

He shared that he and his team have developed several strategies and are collaborating with various organisations to ensure that they achieve their objectives.

“We have also been engaging with a specific organisation who are set to on-board the film in various communities and schools in every province in the country that will go with a GBV toolkit that we are set to create in collaboration with the experts in the field.”

The Passage was financed by ABSA, to which Mlaba says, “It’s important to have a track record that shows the value of the work we’re doing. If we can do that, we might have more opportunities for future projects.”

NOW READ: Zwai Bala on TKZee supporting Soul II Soul and not needing to replace founding member Tokollo [VIDEO]