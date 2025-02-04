Grammy glory for Wouter Kellerman and ‘Triveni’

South African flautist Wouter Kellerman wins his third Grammy, with 'Triveni' celebrated for its meditative, healing sound and cultural fusion.

Wouter Kellerman, winner of the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for “Triveni”, poses backstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

South African flautist, composer and producer Wouter Kellerman has done it again, winning his third Grammy award in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

His latest album, Triveni, triumphed in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

Kellerman, known for his ability to blend cultures through music, collaborated with Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto on Triveni. The album has been described as deeply spiritual and healing, offering a meditative and transformative listening experience.

‘Reflection of belief in power of music’ – Kellerman in acceptance speech

“I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition,” said Kellerman in his acceptance speech. “Triveni is a reflection of our belief in the power of music to heal and unite. I want to thank Chandrika, Eru and all the musicians involved, as well as my incredible team.

“This award is a testament to the shared vision of creating music that transcends the ordinary and connects us all at a deeper level.”

ALSO READ: PICS: Naked gate-crashing and shocking fashion on Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet

The album has received widespread acclaim for its evocative soundscapes, seamlessly blending Kellerman’s signature flute melodies with Tandon’s soothing vocals and Matsumoto’s emotive cello.

Critics have praised it for its ability to invoke a sense of peace, serenity and connection, qualities that have made Triveni a standout in the global music scene.

In 2023, Kellerman won a Grammy for the powerful song, Bayethe, featuring Zake Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode. His first Grammy came in 2015 for Winds of Samsara.

Third Grammy win

His consistent success at the awards underscores his talent and dedication for pushing creative boundaries.

He has also had five other nominations.

Kellerman took to social media, posting a heartfelt message: “Wow, super grateful.”

ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah hits false note with Shakira ‘Class-A felony’ quip [WATCH]

His humility and gratitude endeared him to fans and fellow artists, with radio personality Anele Mdoda saying Kellerman is the hardest working flautist in the business.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, also praised Kellerman’s remarkable accomplishment.

“Kellerman’s dedication to his craft and ability to blend cultures through music is a source of immense pride for South Africa.

McKenzie praises Kellerman’s accomplishment

“His achievements continue to inspire generations of artists and allow them to believe that they too can achieve global recognition,” said McKenzie.

The Grammys were hosted by South African comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah.