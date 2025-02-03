Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah hits false note with Shakira ‘Class-A felony’ quip [WATCH]

'That’s comedy to you?': Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah's joke about Colombians has caused quite a stir on social media...

Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Grammys host Trevor Noah speaks onstage. Pictures Amy Sussman and Kevin Winter/ Getty Images via AFP

South African comedian Trevor Noah’s Shakira “joke” was a resounding miss at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony which took place at the at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Noah, who hosted the Grammy Awards for the fifth consecutive time on Sunday, quipped that the sultry superstar was “the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class-A felony”.

Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah jokes about Shakira

The former Daily Show host made the controversial joke amid US President Donald Trump‘s massive crackdown on illegal immigrants and Colombia’s challenges with violent crime.

Furthermore, Noah weighed in on the Grammy voting process, joking that the 13 000 members of the Recording Academy included “20 million illegal immigrants”.

This while protests against Trump’s immigration policies were taking place merely a stone’s throw away from the ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.

WATCH: Trevor Noah’s illegal immigration ‘joke fail’

Netizens weigh in on Trevor Noah’s Shakira Grammy faux pas

Noah came under fire on social media for his tone-deaf joke as millions of immigrants in the United States face the threat of deportation.

Colombia is talent, culture, and resilience.



Shakira is one of many who make us shine worldwide.



No need for outdated, tone-deaf jokes.



Do better @Trevornoah! #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025



pic.twitter.com/NeV9gFq3Ji — José Caparroso (@JoseCaparroso) February 3, 2025

Here’s some more reactions:

“Shakira! The only thing out of Colombia that’s not a class-a Felony… Really bro? That’s comedy to you? @Trevornoah do better.”

“That tasteless joke about illegal immigrants was so unnecessary. Do better Trevor Noah.”

“In a time of deep racism and division in the world, and while Colombia is being targeted by the US administration, this is such a poor attempt at a joke, @TrevorNoah.”

ALSO READ: No laughing matter: Trevor Noah accused of ‘theft’ by ex Jordyn Taylor Braff

‘I will always fight for you’ – Shakira

Meanwhile, Shakira dedicated her Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album to “all my immigrant brothers and sisters”.

“In this country, you’re loved, you’re worth it, and I will always fight with you,” the Colombian singer said in her powerful acceptance speech.

Grammy glory for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

Shakira’s 2024 LP, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, was up against Luis Fonsi’s El Viaje, Orquídeas by Kali Uchis, Anitta’s Funk Generation and Kany García’s García.

The set, Shakira’s first album in seven years, is home to hits such as (Entre Paréntesis), Te Felicito and Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

The LP – which is also her first Spanish-only album in 19 years – peaked at No 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and at No 13 on the Billboard 200.

NOW READ: Beyoncé finally wins top album at Grammys, as Kendrick Lamar shines