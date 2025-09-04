Henry Ate reunites for Legends Fest with first shows in years

SA legends Henry Ate have announced that, for the first time in years, the band will reunite to perform at The Hangout Fest in October.

Folk acoustic rock outfit Henry Ate have announced that, for the first time in several years, the band will be reunited and performing at The Hangout Fest on 25 October, and playing select South African dates thereafter.

Vocalist Karma Ann Swanepoel will be heading to South Africa to join creative soulmate Julian Sun to play a limited number of gigs.

“I haven’t seen Karma in ages,” Sun said. “The thought of being in the same room with her again feels wonderful. Even more so, knowing we’ll be joined by guitarist Kevin Leicher, an original member from our varsity days, and bass player Brendan Ou Tim, whom I haven’t seen in decades. It really does feel like we’re getting the band back together and not just for our loyal fans, but for ourselves.”

Henry Ate’s story began almost three decades ago. In 1996, Sun was playing with Urban Creep when he invited Karma, then in the audience, to sing with him. The impromptu performance sparked a musical romance that led to the band’s formation. With Karma’s voice out front and Sun writing, singing harmonies, and on acoustic guitar, the pair released their debut album Slap in the Face. It catapulted the outfit as one of the country’s best-loved bands of the time.

Who could forget ‘Hey Mister’

Tracks like Hey Mister and Just have forever rewritten the rules of philosophic acoustics. “The songs meant something to people,” Sun said. “Over the years, countless fans have told me how our music became the soundtrack to their lives. To realise we’ve been part of those memories is humbling, and it makes the prospect of this tour even more meaningful.”

The Legends Fest is about that collective memory and the meaning that, in particular, 90s South African music gave to its audience. Sugardrive’s Paul Flynn will join Henry Ate on the night. Then, too, Wonderboom, Plum, No Friends of Harry, Squal, Boo! and Tidal Waves take to the stage.

Organisers said that beyond the music and the food, the kind of nostalgia only music can give anyone will be ever-present. It’s also likely the last time that all of these bands would be on stage together. “This is one party you don’t wanna miss,” organisers said. “Come early, leave late, and let’s party like it’s 1995.”

Also Read: Film extraordinary: Bono’s Stories of Surrender

For Sun, the show’s about more than just nostalgia. The reunion has been as much about remembering as relearning. “I’ve been listening back to songs I haven’t heard in 20 years, relearning chords and melodies. What I’ve realised is that Henry Ate has also been the soundtrack to my life and to some of my most indelible moments. That fills me with pride, with gratitude, and with anticipation. I can’t wait to share these songs again.”

Henry Ate’s Johannesburg date will be followed by a full-band show at the famous Brass Bell in Kalk Bay on 30 October. “I still remember one late afternoon show years ago,” Sun shared. “The crowd was packed in, singing along to Waves of Salt as whales frolicked in the bay. When the tide rolled in and doused the audience, nobody cared. It only made the moment more unforgettable.”

On 1 November, Henry Ate will play an acoustic night at Café Roux in Noordhoek, also in the fairest Cape. Then, on 2 November, they return to Johannesburg for an intimate show at the Troyeville Hotel.. “These acoustic shows are, in many ways, the purest way to experience Karma’s songs,” Sun said. “Two voices, two guitars, raw and unvarnished. Vulnerable, but also the most honest.”

Tickets for Hangout Legends Fest are available at tixsa.co.za

Now Read: A Million Ways To Die, NFOH reincarnated