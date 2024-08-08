‘Her passing came on the eve of us honouring her with this star’: Soweto Theatre on Connie Chiume

Soweto Theatre will honour Chiume by dedicating a star to her during this year's Celebration of Our Legends in September.

Late actor Connie Chiume will posthumously receive a star at the Soweto Theatre, but this is not an opportunistic bestowment by the theatre, according to Artistic Director of Joburg City Theatres James Ngcobo.

“No, what we’re doing on the 29th of September is something we’ve been communicating with sis’Connie for the last nine months,” Ngcobo told The Citizen.

In recognition of her extraordinary legacy, Soweto Theatre will honour Chiume by dedicating a star to her during this year’s Celebration of Our Legends, scheduled to take place in September. She will receive the star together with 39 other artists.

Ngcobo was unable to disclose the names of the other artists who were set to receive the honour.

Chiume, who was affectionately known as Mam’ Connie, passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, at Garden City Hospital.

“Her passing just came on the eve of us honouring her with this star,” Ngcobo averred.

“The significance of the star is that it celebrates excellent contributions to the arts. It’s given to people who’ve made a change in the industry. When you start mentioning their name people go ‘Wow, she did this and that’.”

Chiume was born in Welkom in the Free State but grew up in Soweto. That the star will be placed at the theatre in Soweto is significant in itself according to Ngcobo.

“It’s quite symbolic. She spent her whole life in that community and when an actor is among a community, they get to live around all these characters that you find in that place.”

Ngcobo said Chiume’s humility made her the fine actor she was.

“She was a quintessential example of that [a fine actor]. I’m so glad we’re going to honour her in this way.”

Actor of note

The two worked together in the 2000 film, I Dreamed of Africa which starred Kim Basinger and English actor Daniel Craig.

“We were in that movie together, with Winston Ntshona. I have so much respect for sis’Connie. She was a complete actor, we had to learn to speak Swahili for that film and she mastered the language,” said Ngcobo.

“She always said that we’re not just South African actors, but actors. She was a brave actor who immersed herself in a film. She was ready to play any character with willingness.”

Ngcobo said he first came across Chiume’s work in the 90s when she worked with Vusi Dibakwana on Ifa Lakwamthethwa.

“I was a young man in KwaMashu when I first saw her and was inspired as an actor.”

Condolences to Chiume have continued to pour in, from different parts of the world. Chiume’s co-actor on Black Panther Winston Duke wrote a heartfelt message on social media.

“Rest in peace my beautiful sister Connie Chiume. Thank you for the resilience and always inspired, present work you delivered in your long illustrious career. You always possesed gratitude and a generous, bold heart. We’ll miss you and are grateful for your time here,” wrote the actor who portrays M’Baku on Black Panther.

