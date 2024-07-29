Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones: Decades of artistic excellence and accolades

The veteran actress recently won a Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV award.

With a career spanning decades, Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones is one of the towering figures in South Africa’s entertainment industry.

Celebrated for her exceptional contributions across stage, TV, and music, Dr Mtshali-Jones recently won Best Supporting Actress – Film at the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

She has also previously received numerous Lifetime Achievement Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal in 2009 and the Lifetime Award from the Arts and Culture Trust in 2015.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Mtshali-Jones said she appreciates these accolades as they reassure her that her contributions are recognised and meaningful.

“This recognition means that all I have touched and worked hard on has been worth it. There was a time I acted in stories that could have landed me in jail, but we had to. Everyone was involved in the task of fighting for freedom, and the arts were no exception.

“I have experienced so much in this lifetime, and some of those difficult experiences are made worth it because these accolades, a Lifetime Achievement Award, echo that I am seen, my contributions matter and that hopefully the world is a better place because of me being in it. It humbles and inspires me,” she added.

A career spanning decades

After making several international tours for her musical show, Dr Mtshali-Jones returned to South Africa in 1987 and joined the Market Theatre, marking a new chapter in her career.

She said joining the Market Theatre allowed her to explore different facets of creativity, including scriptwriting, which deepened her appreciation of the art.

“The beauty of being at the Market Theatre at the time was that I was able to expand into the space of writing. Being a writer or co-writer helps you to appreciate the creative process through different lenses as you create the world that the characters will live in. As you can imagine, it expanded my appreciation for a good script,” she said.

Dr Mtshali-Jones eventually landed one of her most significant on-screen roles in Sgudi’Snaysi.

The first episode of the sitcom aired in January 1989, with the actress portraying the character of Thoko.

She said one of her highlights was the late Nelson Mandela sharing with her how he enjoyed the show.

She added: “This is how important what we do is. Sgudi’Snaysi was an iconic show; I don’t think I or the other cast members had any idea that we’d go from being normal actors just being on set working to not being able to walk in a mall because of the popularity of the show.

“South Africa fell in love with the light-hearted narrative of Sdumo and his antics that had them laughing. As a country, we had been through so much trauma, and the show made people see themselves represented on screen.”

Since then, the actress has portrayed many iconic characters, including Madiba’s mother in The Wooden Camera, Hazel in Stokvel, Ms Simelani in Cape of Good Hope and Mandlovu Bhengu in Imbewu.

Beyond acting

Dr. Mtshali-Jones’ music career took off before her acting career. Her breakout moment came with the ground-breaking musical Ipi Tombi back in the ’70s, where she became the lead female as Mama Tembu.

With Ipi Tombi, she got to tour around the globe, including Broadway.

“Touring with Ipi Tombi was life-changing because as a young black woman in those times, such an opportunity would never have been available outside of the arts.

“The most memorable moments were performing on international stages and gaining my confidence as an artist. The theatre is an actor’s biggest gym, so the experience in that production grew and expanded me.”

She said she later went to the United States to uplift her musical career, where she met popular musicians, such as the late legends Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

“My connection, love, and respect for Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba are profoundly special. Through our professional life together, I learned that music is a powerful tool of activism with international resonance,” she shared.

Dr Mtshali-Jones said that growing up in Umlazi, KZN, she was surrounded by the rich cultural traditions of her community, which strengthened her love of the creative arts, especially music.

“Growing up in Umlazi, I’d say my love for all things creative, especially music, started at an early age when I used to sing in school concerts.

“I was born into a family eyayihlabelela (that sang), so music has always been in my blood. Like any black household, we grew up singing, and it was part of our lives.”

Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones current project

She said she recently wrapped an international film and will be in North Carolina soon.

“I will be performing in a theatre production at the International Black Theatre Festival in North Carolina, and it’s an honour to have been invited. I’ve also just wrapped an international film. I am blessed to be able to work on projects that backed my talent.”

The veteran actress said she hopes to see artists participate in benefitting from the business of the arts.

She added: “I also hope to see more international collaborations with us and other countries to tell stories that are powerful and get our people to live and celebrate themselves even more.

“Young artists should never underestimate the power of their own stories. They now have access to all the opportunities because they live in the Information Age, which they can use to compete on the global stage. Keep reinventing yourself and don’t focus on one offering. You can be surprised by your capabilities.”

Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones said she hopes to be “remembered as a resilient woman who never gave up and always focused on my goal. This is a tough business. It is not always rosy”.

