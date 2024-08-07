Lebo Mashile links Connie Chuime’s passing to Chidimma Adetshina debate

Chuime had a Malawian citizen as a father and a South African mother and was born in Welkom, in the Free State.

Poet Lebo Mashile (L) has used Connie Chiume’s passing as an opportunity to cast the spotlight on the debate around xenophobia following debate about Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Pictures: lebomashile, conniechiume/Instagram

As tributes continued to pour in for renowned actress Connie Chuime from different corners, poet Lebo Mashile used the time as an opportunity to cast the spotlight on the debate around xenophobia.

“Who would dare question her identity, her contribution, or her right to represent us with her beautiful body of work?” Mashile tweeted on Wednesday morning, followed by “EndXenophobia” and “End Afrophobia” hashtags.

This is after the celebrated poet shared information about Chuime having a Malawian father, a South African mother and being born in Welkom, in the Free State.

Mashile’s tweet is linked to the debate that has gripped the country in the past few days about Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina.

Controversy over Adetshina’s participation in the popular pageant is in light of her having a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, despite having been born and raised in South Africa.

Her tweet has not landed well with netizens who felt it was ill-timed, considering that it had been less than 24 hours since Chuime’s family confirmed her passing on Tuesday.

You should have kept this on your drafts or wrote it on your journal or spoke about it to your therapist or kube uyewayenza iyoga to help stop the edge to tweet this 💔💔May her soul continue Resting in Peace🕊️ — #fikz (@Fikz_the_Cook) August 7, 2024

Chiume passed away at Garden City Hospital, Johannesburg.

Hayi Sis Lebo, can we mourn Mme Connie without dragging her name into this mess? Hayi. — Siphosethu Tshapu (@__phopho) August 7, 2024

Ur timing ausi🤦‍♀️just say condolences to the family and keep it moving. August 7, 2024

Mam’Connie celebrated

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie led the hoard of condolences to the actress as soon as the news of her passing broke.

“Her performances brought joy, inspiration, and a sense of pride to countless South Africans. She was more than an actress; she was a beacon of strength, resilience and grace,” averred McKenzie.

“Mam’ Connie’s contribution to the arts not only entertained. She inspired, educated and uplifted communities throughout our country.”

Sad to learn about the passing of an icon & legend #ConnieChiume.

Brought back these words she said on the #FeliciaShow.

She said, "I didn't come here for glamour or money. I believe in this thing called, 'a calling.' God has called me to be where I am." Profound. RIP Diva!😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/P3LYyeYy9n — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) August 6, 2024

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Chiume’s son Nongelo Chiume said one of his mother’s favourite roles was playing Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14.

“She loved that character because she always said [that] for the longest time she’s always played this motherly character and when she got the call for that role she said ‘yes, I’m going to take it on’ and she really enjoyed playing that role,” said Nongelo about his mother’s award-winning display on the drama series.

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane also shared warm words with the Chiume family.

“I am saddened by the passing of the beloved veteran actor, Mama Connie Chiume, her passing is also a huge loss to the nation and the creatives fraternity,” Chiloane said in a statement.

A Curtain Call to Legendary multi-award winning Actor and Arts Activist mam’Connie Chiume.



Your remarkable contributions to our industry and powerful performances word wide have left an everlasting imprint.



We will always remember and honor your impact.🕊️❤️#RIPConnieChiume… pic.twitter.com/6LsBmtL2wn — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) August 6, 2024

“We reminisce on her meticulous talent which made her a one-of-a-kind performer whose extensive body of work has represented our great nation’s star power beyond our borders. Her immense on-screen impact was immeasurable and will go down in history as one of our greatest storytellers.

“I want people to be at liberty to remember me they way they want to remember me” 🥺❤️‍🩹🕊️



#RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/n7a3OjmmE7 — Swiss 𝕏 (@BlxckSwiss_) August 6, 2024

“As we commemorate Women’s Month, I wish to honour her legacy and chutzpah as a power queen who has inspired countless creatives and given the industry the respect it deserves. “My sincerest condolences to her loved ones and colleagues.”

