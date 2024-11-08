Here’s where to watch Mia le Roux’s Miss Universe shot

SABC 3 confirmed the broadcast of the Miss Universe pageant where South Africa's Mia Le Roux will be competing

South Africans will be able to watch and cheer on Miss South Africa Mia le Roux as she competes at the Miss Universe after SABC 3 confirmed the broadcast of the pageant. Picture Supplied (SJ van Zyl)

South Africans will be able to watch and cheer on Miss South Africa Mia le Roux as she competes at the Miss Universe after SABC 3 confirmed the broadcast of the pageant in Mexico.

“We are proud to broadcast Miss Universe 2024 to South Africans again this year, but even more honoured to champion our current Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux – 1.8 million viewers tuned in to watch her crowning on S3 in August,” averred S3 Head of Channel, Sane Zondi.

In mid-October, Le Roux was given a warm farewell at the swanky Maslow Hotel in Sandton ahead of her trip to Mexico and was bestowed with the responsibility of carrying the country’s flag at the competition Brand South Africa.

“It’s a big responsibility but I trusted myself when I entered Miss South Africa and I will continue to trust myself that I will carry that flag high and beautiful and proudly,” Le Roux told The Citizen at the time.

“I know she will be flying our flag high in Mexico and give her all on that stage. We have very high hopes that she will make us proud and make the world once again take note of South Africa.”

Enjoying Mexico

Le Roux left South Africa at the end of October where she was given another farewell at OR Tambo and draped in a garment designed by Juan Aria William.

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant will be held in Mexico City, Mexico on November 16.

Le Roux said she has been enjoying her time in the North American country.

“It has been a jam-packed schedule but I have enjoyed seeing some of Mexico and how beautiful it is, experiencing some of its culture and meeting contestants from around the world.

“I am working hard but also taking the time to savour every moment and memory. I want to thank South Africans for their messages of support – it has meant the world to me and I will be carrying all of you with me when I walk on the Miss Universe stage,” she shared.

Compassionate character

Chief executive officer at Brand South Africa Toni Gumede said the decision to give Le Roux the flag was coupled with her own character of compassion.

“We are here because she [Le Roux] has played her part. She’s playing her part here in South Africa, but the flag she’s going to carry beyond the borders of South Africa,” shared Gumede.

Miss SA Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil spoke with pride about Le Roux’s presence and involvement at Miss Universe.

“She has proudly taken her very special message of inclusivity to Miss Universe, one in which she has committed to represent every South African.

“She is an inspiration as she continues to represent every excluded individual with the goal to bring a future of hope and opportunity to them. We are rooting for her to take the crown.”

