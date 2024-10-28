Miss South Africa Mia le Roux jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe [PICS]

The competition will take place in November...

Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, has departed for Mexico to represent South Africa in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.

The global beauty pageant is set to take place on 16 November 2024 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Le Roux left this past weekend, on Saturday, 16 November, dressed in a stunning red outfit designed by Juan Aria William.

Mia le Roux: ‘I am going to do my best’

Le Roux expressed her excitement about the opportunity to represent South Africa on the Miss Universe stage, adding that she hopes to showcase her country’s diversity.

“I am eager to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my voice to be heard, and I hope to shine a light on the world’s blind spots while carrying my beautiful country in my heart,” she said.

Le Roux also spoke passionately about her journey, acknowledging the challenges she has faced.

“Someone once said that I did well with Miss South Africa because of the struggle I represent. But I say I did well because of the victory I represent, and I believe that is my advantage.

“My parents were unsure if I would ever speak, and now I am using the very same voice to be heard like I have never been heard before.

“I am speaking for every excluded individual out there, with the goal of bringing a future of hope and opportunity to them. I am going to do my best to make them, and all South Africans, proud.”

