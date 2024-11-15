Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe competition

Mia withdraws just a day before the women battle it out for the crown.

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux left South Africa, 27 October 2024, from OR Tambo International Airport to compete in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, November 16. Her farewell outfit was designed by Juan Aria William. Le Roux says she was looking forward to representing South Africa at Miss Universe: “I cannot wait to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength.” Picture: Indirect Media

The Miss South Africa organisation announced on Friday that Miss SA 2024, Mia Le Roux, has withdrawn from the Miss Universe competition.

According to the organisation, Le Roux withdrew due to health concerns.

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health.

“Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery,” said the Miss South Africa organisation.

Le Roux expressed her gratitude to South Africans for their support during her time in the Miss Universe competition.

“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me,” said Le Roux.

“However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.”

Le Roux left South Africa at the end of October, where she was given a farewell at OR Tambo International Airport and draped in a garment designed by Juan Aria William.

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant will be held in Mexico City, Mexico on 16 November.

Miss South Africa: ‘I am going to do my best’

Last month, Le Roux expressed her excitement about the opportunity to represent South Africa on the Miss Universe stage. She added that she hoped to showcase her country’s diversity.

“I am eager to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my voice to be heard, and I hope to shine a light on the world’s blind spots while carrying my beautiful country in my heart,” she said at the time.

Le Roux also spoke passionately about her journey, acknowledging the challenges she has faced.

“Someone once said that I did well with Miss South Africa because of the struggle I represent. But I say I did well because of the victory I represent, and I believe that is my advantage.

“My parents were unsure if I would ever speak, and now I am using the very same voice to be heard like I have never been heard before.

“I am speaking for every excluded individual out there, with the goal of bringing a future of hope and opportunity to them. I am going to do my best to make them, and all South Africans, proud.”

Additional reporting by Lineo Lesemane