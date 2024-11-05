Miss Universe Panama disqualified from global competition

The 2024 Miss Universe winner will be crowned on 16 November in Mexico.

Miss Universe Panama, Italy Mora, has been disqualified from the 2024 Miss Universe competition.

While the organisation did not specify the reason for her disqualification, Mora stated that she was disqualified for leaving her hotel room without permission from the pageant.

The organisation emphasised that confidentiality remains a core principle of its disciplinary processes to protect the dignity of all involved.

It added that the decision was made after a comprehensive evaluation by the pageant’s disciplinary committee.

“The disciplinary committee, charged with maintaining the integrity and values of the pageant, conducted a full audit of the matter and, based on the information gathered and reviewed, has concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action under the current circumstances.

“Confidentiality is a fundamental pillar of any disciplinary process. By protecting sensitive and personal information, we not only ensure fairness and equity in our decisions but also the dignity of all involved… Miss Universe continues to be a platform for inspiration and positive change in the world,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Miss South Africa Mia le Roux jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe [PICS]

‘I trusted and followed instructions’ – Miss Universe Panama

In her official statement, Mora detailed the circumstances that led up to her disqualification.

She explained that she had left her room to prepare for an event and collect personal items.

“I was informed about my departure from the Miss Universe pageant. At the time I was preparing to attend the gala evening, the organisation informed me of its decision that I should leave.”

She added, “I was told that this measure was taken due to non-compliance with leaving the room, which I admit occurred when putting on makeup and collecting my personal items.

“Unfortunately, I trusted and followed instructions, without considering the consequences. However, I want to express that I consider it was a severe measure and that it could have been resolved with dialogue or a warning.”

Wrapping up her statement, Mora expressed gratitude for the support she has received.

“To my Panamanian citizens, I want to tell you that I have always proudly carried the commitment to represent Panama, and I deeply regret not being able to continue on this path.

“This event has been difficult to process emotionally, especially because of the time, effort, resources, and support of the people who made my preparation to represent my country possible.”

Italy Mora, Miss Universe Panama 🇵🇦 shares a statement on her IG stories addressing the disciplinary commission’s evaluation issue that led her to early exit at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.#MissUniverse2024#MissUniverse https://t.co/guvL01Q8BQ pic.twitter.com/kE9JWorLkL — Beauty Pageant TV (@PageantMedia1) November 3, 2024

NOW READ: ‘We haven’t even scratched the surface’ – Soweto Fashion Week founder on 13 years of consistency [VIDEO]