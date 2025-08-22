‘I wasn’t mocking him’: DJ Cleo on his portrayal of Shebeshxt in National Dialogue skit

In the parody video by People Need Comedy (PNC), Cleo portrays Shebeshxt as a participating member of the National Dialogue.

Music producer DJ Cleo says he hasn’t received any pushback from Shebeshxt or any of his fans after he portrayed the controversial rapper from Limpopo.

“Not at all, also I wasn’t mocking him but kinda playing his character. Also, we’re both Pedi, it’s all love,” Cleo told The Citizen.

In the parody video by People Need Comedy (PNC), Cleo portrays Shebeshxt as a participating member of the National Dialogue.

The mockery of the National Dialogue roped in comedic actors pretending to be politicians and members of society who spoke and presented their most pressing issues at the dialogue.

From national RCL president Sandra Ntotole to the Rastafarian delegate who spoke at the first convention held at Unisa, no one was spared.

‘Bad aesthetics’

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the first convention that will lead to the rollout of the National Dialogue to communities.

Some political parties, civil society organisations and high-profile foundations chose to boycott the first National Dialogue convention.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was the first to float the idea of a National Dialogue. However, before it started, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation pulled out.

Other foundations that opted not to be involved include the FW de Klerk Foundation, Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation and Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation.

“Nothing but bad aesthetics,” said Cleo when asked about his thoughts on the actual National Dialogue, which has drawn criticism from a number of South Africans.

Celebrating women’s month

Real name Cleopas Monyepao, DJ Cleo has celebrated Women’s month by hosting different women on his show on Radio 2000, The Eskhaleni Party, which is broadcast on Friday and Saturday nights.

At the end of the month, Cleo’s Saturday show will run for five hours, airing from 9pm to 2am. He will have five female DJs playing sets in the extended two hours of the show.

Outside of being a broadcaster, Cleo is a music producer and he confirmed that he is releasing an album in September, titled Eskhaleni Party.

The first single will be released at the end of August. A notable feature on the album is singer Rethabile Khumalo who is the daughter of the late Winnie Khumalo.

Cleo had a good relationship with Winnie, so much so that the last interview she gave was on Cleo’s radio show.

He described Rethabile as his daughter and said featuring her on his album was “personal”.

