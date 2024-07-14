“I’m no longer active in politics,” Ringo Madlingozi, returning to his purpose

Musician Ringo Madlingozi has confirmed that he’s leaving politics and returning to being a music artist but said he remains a member of the Economic Freedom Fighter. Picture: ringomadlingozi/Instagram

Musician Ringo Madlingozi has confirmed that he’s leaving politics and returning to being a music artist but said he remains a member of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF).

“I’m no longer active in politics. I will always love my brothers and sisters. My purpose to heal through my music will remain. I will die a fighter,” announced the singer on his social media on Saturday.

In a shock move in 2019 the Sondela Sthandwa singer became a Member of Parliament cementing his commitment to politics.

Now, Madlingozi’s name does not appear in the EFF’s list of its 46 parliamentarians.

Denying it

Last year Madlingozi had to quell rumours of him leaving the party to scratch his creative itches to make music.

“Your journalism is fraud. Your lies hide behind your ‘reliable sources’. Your wishes can never be mine. What you must write is the re-emergence of my catalogue on all Digital Platforms for the first time on 15 September. I’m EFF South Africa through and through. Your Juno’s are liars,” averred Madlingozi in 2023.

The rumours of his political exit came after the veteran performer reportedly signed a deal with Sony for his music to be available on streaming platforms.

The aforementioned deal was reported that it also included the release of new music, which is expected in 2024.

At the time the EFF’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, described the reports as “absolute rubbish and evidently spread by desperate idiots who know nothing about the EFF.”

“Fighter Ringo Madlingozi is a member of the EFF in good standing and deployed to the National Assembly by the socialist, pan-Africanist, and anti-imperialist Economic Liberation Movement,”

But a closer look at Madlingozi’s X timeline, the muso has been dropping hints about making music and his passion for it, through tweets.

When I create and listen to music, I do it in its totality. #ilivemusic, #Iammusic , — Ringo Madlingozi (@ndiyagodola) June 19, 2024

Member of iconic Kwaito group Trompies and EFF Eugene Mthethwa is no longer a member of parliament, this after joining in June 2023.

Mthethwa was Member at Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture (National Assembly Committees) and he was also an Alternate Member at Portfolio Committee On Trade, Industry and Competition (National Assembly Committees).

