‘It’s the year of the artist,’ says McKenzie as department sponsors Delicious Festival’s celebration of democracy

The 30 Years of Creative Freedom tribute show will pay homage to current and veteran artists

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie is adamant about his support for the creative industry. Picture: Getty Images

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie spoke with bravado about his role in assisting artists.

“It’s our brainchild. I feel very happy about it,” averred the rambunctious minister.

McKenzie was speaking to the media at the World of Yamaha Theatre in Johannesburg, where rehearsals of the tribute to democracy show were taking place on Tuesday. 2024 marks 30 years of democracy in South Africa.

This after his office confirmed that it’s sponsoring the 30 Years of Creative Freedom tribute show, which will take centre stage at this year’s DStv Delicious Festival.

The tribute show will commemorate the contributions of South African musical icons, including Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Lucky Dube, Lebo Mathosa, Mandoza and many others.

McKenzie said he supported the celebration because it supports both current and veteran artists.

“It gives jobs to the current artists and it honours the fallen artists.”

“I only got involved because of that. I want to showcase…you can’t walk the industry, we need to open the doors of the industry. We need to bring new, young blood in and that’s why I’m involved here.”

‘Time of the artist’

The 30 Years of Creative Freedom will be held on both days of the festival. Saturday will pay homage to the Kwaito and Hip Hop acts such AKA and Tkzee Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala.

Robot Boii will host the segment, with artists performing medleys of popular songs by each late legend.

Sunday will take patrons on a journey into jams of yesteryear with a two-hour medley paying tribute to South Africa’s musical giants such as Sibongile Khumalo, Ray Phiri (Stimela), Johnny Clegg and Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“I’m going to support, that’s me. You are very lucky, I’m very lucky that I can serve the artists and there’s a lot to do. I’m going to change the music creative industry in this country,” the minister adamantly said.

“I’m going to change it because the time of the artist is now. It’s the year of the artist. My term is the year of the artists, writers, creatives…that’s my term – for the sports people. I’m not any minister, I’m Gayton McKenzie, GNU iyasebenza [GNU works].”

Creative industry

Writers, creatives and actors have been waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill for years now, having gone through the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

The Performers Protection Amendment Bill is linked to the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB).

The South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) Chairperson actor Jack Devnarain said he has reached out to McKenzie.

“He is very receptive to ideas, he has a progressive approach, he has the political will, he has the energy and I think he has the empathy and compassion. So when he’s looking at the failures of the creative sector he’s very aware of how our sector has been overlooked, has been abused,” Devnarain told The Citizen.

Devnarain said the industry needs regulation for it to thrive in a manner that’s also favourable towards the talent, not only the broadcasters and TV show producers.

“That discussion has come up with the minister, he is keen to look at that but I think the mechanics of how it will work is the next big challenge for him,” he said.

