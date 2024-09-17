Anele Mdoda ‘beaming with pride’ after film impresses at Toronto International Film Festival

Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight is produced by a company founded by Mdoda, Du Toit, and Buys.

Anele Mdoda with the team that created the film Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. Picture Supplied

A film produced by broadcaster Anele Mdoda, as executive producer through her company, received critical acclaim at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.

“Our hearts are beaming with pride following the exceptional reception that our film received during its screening at the TIFF,” said Mdoda.

South African film Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight made its Canadian premiere at the TIFF last Thursday. The film is produced by Rose and Oaks Media, a company founded by Mdoda, Frankie Du Toit, and Paul Buys.

“From working on the red carpet at the Oscars to walking the red carpet at The Toronto Film Festival, we are nothing if not miracles in motion,” Mdoda wrote on her Instagram after the TIFF.

She dedicated the film’s success at the festival to her dad.

“This is a profound moment for all of us and it is truly an honour to represent the South African film industry so well,” averred Buys, producer at Rose and Oaks Media.

“We are filled with immense joy to see our film being received so well on an international stage.”

Film impresses at festival

Based on the book of the same title written by New York Best Seller Alexandra Fuller, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is directed by celebrated South African-American actress Embeth Davidtz.

Davidtz has been in films such as Schindler’s List, The Amazing Spider-Man and 1996 classic Matilda.

“It is a heart-warming and remarkable moment to have my directorial debut being recognised as one of the best films at this year’s TIFF,” said the actress.

“This recognition is a result of the hard work and joint effort of everyone who was involved in the project. I am incredibly appreciative of this honour and motivated to continue telling more authentic stories.”

In the film, Davidtz examines the collapse of colonialism through the eyes of eight-year-old Bobo as Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) approaches its pivotal 1980 election, marking the end of white rule.

Davidtz plays the character of Nicola Fuller, mother to young, perceptive Bobo (Lexi Venter).

Nicola sleeps with a machine gun, ready to use it for “terrorists” or snakes, whatever threatens her family. She’s taught her daughter that any African could be a terrorist.

Dstv Content Creator Awards

On the day that Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight was screened at TIFF, the 947 radio jock was announced as the host for this year’s Dstv Content Creator Awards.

“I’m bringing my A-game as this year’s host because these creators deserve nothing less than a show as daring and dynamic as they are,” said Mdoda.

The awards recognise content creators who are expressive online in various fields. From fitness, beauty, automotive and all things in-between which take place in the virtual space.

For the first time, the award will be held on Nelson Mandela Square on 12 October, with the after party happening a stone’s throw away at Hard Rock Café hosted by Channel O.

“The energy, the creativity, the absolute magic that these creators bring, it’s electric! Get ready for a night full of surprises, laughter, and standout moments celebrating the phenomenal talent that’s shaping the future of entertainment in South Africa,” she said.

