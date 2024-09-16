‘Janet must stay home and bury her brother’: Fans show sympathy towards singer ahead of Delicious Festival

Some fans have suggested that fellow headliner Jill Scott perform on Saturday and Sunday, to cover for Janet Jackson.

Organisers of the Delicious Festival said they’re communicating with Janet Jackson’s team ahead of the festival this weekend. Picture: janetjackson/Instagram

South African fans of US singer Janet Jackson have shown sympathy following the passing of her brother Tito Jackson.

Tito passed away on Sunday at the age of 70 and his passing has naturally cast doubt on Janet’s attendance at this weekend’s Delicious Festival.

I hope she comes, but if she doesn't I think – or rather I hope – we can all understand why. https://t.co/QywzX7vbXo — Mvelase 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈✊🏾🏳️‍⚧️🇿🇦 (@MvelaseP) September 16, 2024

58-year-old Janet Jackson was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Delicious Festival alongside Neo-Soul singer Jill Scott and South Africa’s Thandiswa.

‘Communication with Janet Jackson’s team’

On Monday, The Citizen reached out to the organisers of the decade-long food and music festival seeking clarity on Janet’s attendance.

“At this moment, we are in communication with Janet Jackson’s team, and while no decision has yet been made regarding her performance at the festival, we are committed to keeping the public and the media informed as soon as we have more information,” responded the organisers in a statement later shared on their social media.

Tito’s passing was confirmed by his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” they wrote on Instagram.

Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their wellbeing.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Jackson family during this difficult time,” averred the festival’s statement.

Some of Janet’s fans don’t expect the performer to fly to the Mzansi following her brother’s death. Other fans suggested that they should let Scott perform on Saturday and Sunday.

“They should let Jill do both days. Janet must stay home and bury her brother shame. Janet must stay home and bury her brother”

They should let Jill do both days. Janet must stay home and bury her brother shame. https://t.co/JtM4idib8O — Naaarlie (@Nolotsie) September 16, 2024

Another fan suggested that Janet might heal through her music and encouraged her to still come to the Delicious Festival.

“Haibo Janet! She must come and we will mourn on Saturday together kahle naye [ properly with her]” wrote the fan.

The two-day Dstv Delicious Festival takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 21 and 22 September. Jackson is expected to headline the first day on Saturday together with Thandiswa.

This 11th edition of the festival is themed ‘Celebrating 30 years of creative freedom’. It pays homage to South Africa’s 30 years of democracy with a line-up reflective of the country’s music journey in the last three decades.

On Saturday, the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will feature old-school music groups Boom Shaka, Okmalumkoolkat, Focalistic, Cassper Nyovest and Morafe.

Sunday is headlined by Scott, Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Another 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will take place on Sunday, this time spearheaded by music icon Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, former Freshly Ground member Zolani Mahola who now goes by the moniker The One Who Sings

“We will share updates as soon as they are available and urge the media to avoid speculation during this time of uncertainty,” the festival said in conclusion.

