Ladysmith Black Mambazo embark on North American tour without founding member Albert Mazibuko

Mazibuko’s absence from the tour, which kicks off Monday and runs until April, doesn’t mean he’s no longer part of the group.

In their upcoming North American tour, adored music ensemble Black Mambazo will embark on the 39 shows without founding member Albert Mazibuko.

“Since late last year, Albert Mazibuko hasn’t been performing with the group in these types of shows because of his age. He’s 79 years old now, and these are 39 back-to-back shows,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo communications manager Xolani Majozi told The Citizen.

Albert Mazibuko still part of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The renowned South African vocal group recently announced their upcoming tour which marks their 65 years in the music industry.

Mazibuko has been part of Ladysmith Black Mamabazo since its inception in the 1960s when Joseph Shabalala founded the group.

Mazibuko’s absence from the tour, which kicks off on February 10th and runs until April 9th, doesn’t mean he’s no longer part of the group.

“He’s still part of the group. He’s just unable to go on these extensive tours because of his age and health,” averred Majozi.

The tour will see the group perform in over 30 cities across the United States and Canada, including New York, California, and Washington among the slew of gigs.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo on the road

In 2023, Ladysmith Black Mamabazo didn’t play many international shows, preferring to dedicate the year to being at home.

“When performing here at home, you see it when we start singing one of our songs, it could be Nomathemba or whichever song, the people will join in and sing with you,” Mazibuko told The Citizen in 2023.

“When we perform overseas, the audience will listen attentively and not show any reaction, but what’s shocking is that at the end of the performance, they will give us a round of applause and even a standing ovation,” added Mazibuko.

The upcoming tour will feature a mix of Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s classic hits, as well as new material from their latest releases.

“It’s such an amazing experience to walk in the footsteps of our father, the founder of the group, Dr Joseph Shabalala, and all others who founded the group. I have realised that even myself, I have been with the group for over 30 years now,” Sibongiseni Tshabalala said.

Sibongiseni is one of founder Joseph Tshabalala’s sons, who are part of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Of the group celebrating more than six decades of performing, Sibongiseni was grateful for the long-standing support.

“We thank South Africans, the entire continent and the world for supporting us throughout this journey.”

After their US tour, Ladysmith Black Mambazo will return to South Africa in April and embark on a national tour in May, with performances lined up in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg.

The tour will run throughout the year, culminating in December.

Fans across the African continent can also look forward to experiencing the group’s energetic live performances in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

